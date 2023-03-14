St. Patrick's Day Hot Cocoa Bombs Recipe

This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission.

I absolutely LOVE Hot Chocolate Bombs and I’m super excited to share this St Patricks Day Hot Cocoa Bombs Recipe with you!

Photo by Lisa Thompson - Fun Happy Home

Want more hot cocoa bombs recipes? Visit FunHappyHome.com!

While you may not think of hot cocoa bombs when you think of St. Patricks Day, these delicious white chocolate hot chocolate bombs are the perfect way to celebrate the holiday with your whole family. They also make a great gift!

Not only is the combination of white chocolate and festive sprinkles fun, but they also make for a killer cup of hot cocoa.

It’s no secret that I have a slight hot chocolate obsession. I drink at least one cup of hot chocolate every single day. Some people drink coffee…I drink hot cocoa. So when hot chocolate bombs came on the scene, I was immediately smitten.

I’ve experimented and made so many different types of cocoa bombs. And this St. Patricks Day Hot Cocoa Bombs recipe is a winner.

What You’ll Need for St Pattys Day Chocolate Bombs

How To Make Hot Chocolate Bombs for Saint Patrick’s Day

Set a glass plate in the freezer.

Place your white candy melts in a heat safe glass bowl and heat in the microwave for 30 seconds at a time, stirring well between each 30-second increment session until candy is fully melted.

When chocolate is melted, carefully remove the bowl from the microwave and place it on a hot pad or trivet.

Add about 1 1/2 teaspoons of melted chocolate to each half of the sphere mold and use a brush or the back of a spoon to spread it over the entire half sphere.

Make sure you completely cover the bottom of the molds and the sides of the mold.

Place your chocolate filled sphere mold in the freezer for 5 minutes.

Remove mold from freezer and add another layer of chocolate.

You shouldn’t be able to see any part of the inside of the mold.

Then place back in the freezer for another 5 minutes.

Remove both your chocolate mold and the plate from freezer.

Carefully pop your chocolate spheres out of the mold. Place them on the cold plate. This will be your work area.

Now add 1 tablespoon of hot cocoa mix to half of the chocolate sphere. Do this to 3 of your spheres.

Then add 6-8 mini marshmallows to the top of the hot cocoa powder.

You should now have 3 halves of spheres that are filled.

Heat a small plate in the microwave until hot. This typically takes about 1-2 minutes in my microwave.

Place an empty half sphere upside down on the plate to let the edges melt a little.

Immediately place it on top of one of the filled half spheres. Press down and use your finger to smooth out the edges. If it’s not sealing well, you can melt a few more chocolate melts and rub some extra melted chocolate around the seam so that your white chocolate shell stays together.

Repeat until all 3 of your spheres are complete.

In a very small bowl or in a piping bag, heat the green candy melts in the microwave for about 30 seconds and stir or massage well until completely melted.

If you melt your green chocolate in a bowl, add it to a piping bag or baggie and cut off the tip.

Pipe melted green candy on the top of the hot cocoa bombs.

Immediately add sprinkles to the top of the bombs.

Congratulations! You’d just made some amazing St. Patrick’s Day Hot Cocoa Bombs!

So make yourself a fabulous cup of hot cocoa, print off these St. Patrick’s Day coloring pages, and spend some time coloring and sipping hot chocolate as a family!

How To Make Hot Chocolate with a Hot Chocolate Bomb

Place your cocoa bomb in the bottom of a mug and pour 6 ounces of warm milk over it. You can use your favorite mug, but we’re partial to this mug for St. Patrick’s Day!

If you prefer, you can put 6 oz of hot milk in a mug first and then carefully drop your cocoa bomb in.

FAQs {Frequently Asked Questions}

Do I have to melt my candy melts in the microwave?

Nope. You can melt them on the stove instead. It takes a little longer, but it’s easy to do.

You’ll want to place your candy melts in a heat safe glass or metal bowl and fill a pot with about 1-2 inches of water. Make sure the bowl can fit over the pot, without touching the water.

Heat pot with bowl over it on low to medium-low heat. Your chocolate will start to melt in 6-8 minutes. Once your chocolate starts melting, use a rubber spatula to scrape the sides of the bowl. Continue scraping and stirring until all your chocolate is melted. Be extra careful when removing the bowl from the pot as it will be super hot!

Can I use milk chocolate or dark chocolate instead of white chocolate?

You sure can. This hot cocoa bomb recipe is super versatile. Feel free to make this recipe using your favorite chocolate.

I can’t find green candy melts. Is there another way to get green chocolate?

Yep. There sure is. You can use white candy melts or white chocolate chips and add an oil based food coloring to the chocolate. Don’t add water based food coloring as it can cause your chocolate to seize up and become unusable.

Can I use lime green candy melts instead of dark green candy melts?

Of course. You can use any color candy melts you’d like.

The great thing about this fun treat is that you can make them in whatever color makes you happy. Choose colors that match the holiday season. If you’re making them for Christmas season, opt for red or green candy melts and sprinkles.

If you’re making them for a birthday, use rainbow sprinkles.

Do I have to use silicone molds for these St. Patrick’s day hot cocoa bombs?

Yes. You really need to use silicone molds. Plastic molds are great for a lot of things, but it’s really hard to get the chocolate out of plastic molds. Stick to silicone molds. It will make your life so much easier!

How do you store these St. Patty’s Day hot cocoa bombs?

Store them in an airtight container in your fridge for up to 2 weeks or at room temperature for 3-5 days.

Can I make these with hot water instead of hot milk?

Technically you can do anything you want…but if you add water instead of milk they’d be disgusting. While I usually embrace a you-do-you mentality in the kitchen, if you want the yummiest cup of hot cocoa, use milk!

What else can I add to my hot cocoa bombs?

The sky is the limit! As long as you don’t add anything too weird, you should be fine! If you want to make really lucky hot cocoa bombs, consider adding lucky charms marshmallows instead of regular marshmallows.

You can totally make different flavors of hot chocolate with the things you add! Add some peanut butter chips and chopped chocolate to make a peanut butter cup hot chocolate. Add some crushed peppermints to the top for Peppermint Hot Chocolate Bombs.

You can also add mini chocolate chips to the top or the inside of your hot chocolate bombs.

