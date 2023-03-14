This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission.

It’s no secret that I’m obsessed with donuts. I also love easy holiday treats so I’m super excited to share this St. Patrick’s Day Air Fryer Lucky Charms Donuts Recipe with you!

We love donuts around here. When we lived in Phoenix, we stopped and got donuts every Sunday on the way to church or on the way home from church. It was super special.

When we moved to Naples, we tried to do the same thing, but couldn’t find a donut place that we love.

Unfortunately, we’ve found that yummy donut shops here are as rare as a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.

Our nearest Krispy Kreme is over 45 minutes away and we haven’t found any mom and pop donut shops that we love.

And while I occasionally made homemade donuts before, they’ve become a much more regular thing since it’s harder to buy donuts we love.

If you like Lucky Charms, you’re going to love these Lucky Charms Donuts. And just like their cereal counterpart, they’re magically delicious!

Lucky Charms Donuts Ingredients

This recipe requires very few ingredients and is super easy to make.

1 Can Biscuits

Cooking Spray

Green Frosting

Bowl of Lucky Charms

Helpful Kitchen Equipment

How To Make Lucky Charms Donuts In Your Air Fryer

Pre-heat your air fryer to 350 degrees.

Cut a circle in the centers of each biscuit. When my kids help with these, they just stick their finger through the middle of each biscuit.

Spray your biscuits lightly, but evenly with cooking spray.

Put your biscuits in the air fryer for 4 to 6 minutes. You’ll want them to be golden brown.

Using a pair of tongs, carefully remove the donuts from the air fryer and transfer them to a wire rack. The donuts and the air fryer will be super hot, so be very careful.

Cover your donuts with lots of green frosting.

Add Lucky Charms to the top of each donut.

Serve with a smile.

FAQs {Frequently Asked Questions}

Can I make my own green icing?

Sure. Whether you opt for a can of frosting or to make homemade frosting, you can tint it green with green food coloring. If you’re looking for a bolder color, I suggest using a gel food color.

I don’t have an air fryer. Can I still make these donuts?

Yep, you sure can. While they won’t be exactly the same, you can still make biscuit donuts without an air fryer. You’ll need oil and a large heavy bottom skillet.

I make my Boston Cream Donuts in a large skillet. Check out that recipe for donut frying instructions.

Can I add more Lucky Charms to the top of my donuts?

Yep. You sure can. And if you’re one of those people who love Lucky Charms Marshmallows, you’ll be happy to know that you can purchase Lucky Charms Just Magical Marshmallows.

Do I need a donut pan to make these?

Nope. You just need some biscuit dough and you’ll cut a hole in the center of each biscuit.

What do I serve these yummy donuts with?

If you’re making them for breakfast, I recommend serving them with eggs so your kiddos get some healthy protein.

If you’re just making them for a treat, my kids love eating them with a small bowl of ice cream {or a large bowl of ice cream if I’m being honest}.

Do I have to use green frosting for these?

Nope. You can use any color frosting you want. Since we made these for St. Patrick’s Day, we opted for green frosting, but you could opt for any color frosting you want…or even just use white frosting.

I love to change up recipes like this for other holidays or for themed parties. Hosting a magical unicorn party? Call these unicorn donuts and serve them with swirled pink and blue frosting.

