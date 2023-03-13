Free Printable Packing List

Lisa Joy Thompson

Whether you’re planning a weekend getaway or a long family vacation, packing can be overwhelming, especially when you’re trying to remember everything for every family member. That’s why I created this family packing checklist and printable packing list…so you can be sure you’re not forgetting anything important.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JUWF0_0lGyFXJI00
Photo byLisa Thompson
Have you ever arrived at your destination to find that you left something important at home?

I once took a trip to Atlantis and forgot my pretty flip flops. While this might not seem like a big deal since there are plenty of places to shop at the resort, I wear a size 11 shoe and they didn't have any women's shoes that were over a size 10. I ended up having to buy a pair of very manly men's flip flops and wear them with my cute dresses.

Or maybe you forgot your child's favorite blanket or stuffie which led to a meltdown of epic proportions. Maybe you just forgot your favorite snacks and ended up paying a gazillion dollars for a bag of chips.

I want to help you avoid all the frustration that comes with leaving something at home and since I love sharing free printables with you, I created a fun printable packing list.

This free printable packing checklist includes 2 pages which list the items mentioned below plus multiple checklist pages. And since I love all things groovy and colorful, I designed this checklist to be fun to look at.

Family Packing Checklist

I know that not all families are the same and not all vacation destinations will require the same things, but I've tried to make this as universal as possible.

Clothing

Packing clothing can be a bit tricky, especially when you're trying to pack for everyone in the family. Start by making a list of all the clothing items each family member will need, including shirts, pants, shorts, dresses, underwear, socks, pajamas, and any special clothing items like swimsuits or hiking gear. Depending on the length of your trip and the weather at your destination, you may need to adjust the quantities.

Toiletries

Toiletries are essential for any trip, but they can also take up a lot of space in your luggage. Make a list of all necessary toiletries for each family member, such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, soap, deodorant, and any medications. Remember to pack any specialized items like contact lenses and solution, feminine hygiene products, or hair styling tools.

Electronics

In today's world, electronics are a crucial part of any family trip. Consider what electronics your family will be bringing, such as phones, tablets, laptops, chargers, headphones, cameras, and any other devices. Make sure to pack extra batteries or charging cables, especially if you're going on a long trip.

Entertainment

If you're going on a long car ride or plane trip, you'll want to keep everyone entertained. Pack some items to keep everyone busy, such as books, magazines, card games, or handheld video games. Don't forget to bring chargers for any electronic devices you may use for entertainment.

Snacks

Packing snacks and drinks for the trip is always a good idea, especially if you have kids who get hungry easily. Consider packing a mix of healthy snacks like fruit, nuts, and granola bars, as well as some treats like cookies or chips.

Travel documents

Don't forget important travel documents like passports, tickets, boarding passes, or any other documents you may need. Make sure to check what documents are required for your destination, as requirements may vary.

Other items

Consider any other items you might need for your trip, such as sunscreen, bug spray, hats, sunglasses, or reusable water bottles. Depending on your destination and planned activities, you may need to adjust this list.

Emergency supplies

It's always a good idea to include a small first aid kit, flashlight, and emergency contact information. You never know when an emergency might happen, so it's better to be prepared.

Baby gear

If you're traveling with a baby, make sure to include all necessary baby gear, such as a stroller, car seat, baby carrier, diapers, wipes, and formula or baby food. Consider packing a few extra items, such as a pacifier, blanket, or favorite toy, to help keep your baby comfortable during the trip.

Outdoor gear

If you're planning on doing any outdoor activities, include any necessary gear like hiking boots, backpacks, rain gear, or binoculars. Make sure to check the weather forecast and pack accordingly.

Hope this family packing checklist will give you the tools you need to prepare for your trip so that you can have a stress-free vacation. Happy travels!

