Free Printable St. Patrick's Prayer

I am so excited to share these St. Patrick's Prayer Printables with you today! The words of this popular prayer are so powerful and I thought it would be cool to make a printable St. Patrick's prayer that you could hang up on your fridge or frame as part of your St. Paddy's day decor.

Photo by Lisa Thompson - Fun Happy Home

St. Patrick's Day is a day of celebration and remembrance for the patron saint of Ireland, St. Patrick. As a Christian missionary, St. Patrick played a significant role in spreading the message of Christianity throughout Ireland. His teachings and legacy have lived on for centuries, and many people still commemorate his life and works on this special day.

I honestly didn’t know much about St. Patrick until I read about him in the book Everyone A Child Should Know. This book is a book we read with our kids at dinner each night when they were younger and they loved hearing the stories.

After reading that story about St. Patrick, I decided to learn more about him and came across this beautiful prayer that has been attributed to St. Patrick. The breastplate prayer, also known as “The Deer’s Cry,” is said to have been composed by St. Patrick himself as he prepared for a battle against pagan druids in Ireland.

I love creating printables and since Since St. Patrick’s day is coming up, I thought I’d make a printable version of this beautiful prayer. But in typical me fashion, I couldn’t decide on just one part of the prayer or one style and font, so I ended up making 8 printables. 🤷🏼‍♀️

St. Patrick’s Prayer

I arise today

Through a mighty strength, the invocation of the Trinity,

Through belief in the Threeness,

Through confession of the Oneness

of the Creator of creation.



I arise today

Through the strength of Christ's birth with His baptism,

Through the strength of His crucifixion with His burial,

Through the strength of His resurrection with His ascension,

Through the strength of His descent for the judgment of doom.



I arise today

Through the strength of the love of cherubim,

In the obedience of angels,

In the service of archangels,

In the hope of resurrection to meet with reward,

In the prayers of patriarchs,

In the predictions of prophets,

In the preaching of apostles,

In the faith of confessors,

In the innocence of holy virgins,

In the deeds of righteous men.



I arise today, through

The strength of heaven,

The light of the sun,

The radiance of the moon,

The splendor of fire,

The speed of lightning,

The swiftness of wind,

The depth of the sea,

The stability of the earth,

The firmness of rock.



I arise today, through

God's strength to pilot me,

God's might to uphold me,

God's wisdom to guide me,

God's eye to look before me,

God's ear to hear me,

God's word to speak for me,

God's hand to guard me,

God's shield to protect me,

God's host to save me

From snares of devils,

From temptation of vices,

From everyone who shall wish me ill,

afar and near.



I summon today

All these powers between me and those evils,

Against every cruel and merciless power

that may oppose my body and soul,

Against incantations of false prophets,

Against black laws of pagandom,

Against false laws of heretics,

Against craft of idolatry,

Against spells of witches and smiths and wizards,

Against every knowledge that corrupts man's body and soul;

Christ to shield me today

Against poison, against burning,

Against drowning, against wounding,

So that there may come to me an abundance of reward.



Christ with me,

Christ before me,

Christ behind me,

Christ in me,



Christ beneath me,

Christ above me,

Christ on my right,

Christ on my left,



Christ when I lie down,

Christ when I sit down,

Christ when I arise,



Christ in the heart of every man who thinks of me,

Christ in the mouth of everyone who speaks of me,

Christ in every eye that sees me,

Christ in every ear that hears me.



I arise today

Through a mighty strength, the invocation of the Trinity,

Through belief in the Threeness,

Through confession of the Oneness of the Creator of creation.

St. Patrick’s Breastplate Prayer Printables

St. Patrick's Breastplate prayer has been translated into many languages and is still recited by Christians around the world today. It is a beautiful and powerful reminder of the strength and faith that St. Patrick embodied.

With St. Patrick's Day fast approaching, you may be looking for ways to incorporate this prayer into your celebrations. That's why I created these printable versions of the breastplate prayer that you can download and use as a reference. This printable prayer is perfect for hanging up in your home or office, carrying in your purse or wallet, or sharing with friends and loved ones.

Now you have a lovely reminder of St. Patrick's legacy to carry with you wherever you go. Whether you're reciting the prayer in church or simply reflecting on its meaning in your daily life, the St. Patrick's Day prayer is a powerful way to be reminded of the power of God and of the strength of Christ within you.

I hope you enjoy this printable St. Patrick's Day prayer and that it brings you comfort and inspiration in the days to come. Happy St. Patrick's Day!