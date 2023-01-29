If you’re looking for a fun winter treat, you need to make these melted snowman cookies. They’re easy to make, totally adorable, and they taste delicious!

Melted Snowman Cookies Recipe Photo by FunHappyHome.com

Last week, many parts of our country saw crazy weather. There was snow, snow, and more snow. Kids across the country were making snowmen…yep, even the kids in states that don't usually get to make snowmen.

And while some parts of the country are still cold and snowy, other parts of the country are seeing temperatures return to normal and those adorable snowmen are starting to melt.

While you may not be able to keep Frosty from melting, you may be able to appease your kiddos with these cute melting snowman cookies.

Here are the ingredients you'll need:

Now it's time to make your snowman cookies!

Preheat your oven to 350.

In a large bowl, combine cake mix, butter, eggs, flour.



Photo by FunHappyHome.com

Use a cookie scoop to drop evenly sized portions of dough onto a baking sheet.



Photo by FunHappyHome.com

Bake for 10-12 minutes. Let cool on the sheet for 5 to 10 minutes. Remove to wire rack to cool completely.

Photo by FunHappyHome.com

Once the cookies are cool, melt white chocolate chips. Drizzle a spoonful over each cookie to form the melted snow. Add a peanut butter cup half for the hat, and decorate the faces with chocolate chips and sprinkles.

Photo by FunHappyHome.com

Serve these cookies with a tall glass of milk or a warm glass of hot chocolate!