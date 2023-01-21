What Can You Accomplish

Professional Organizer Photo by Lisa Gessert

Whenever we think of doing tasks we feel overwhelmed and end up doing none. But what happens if you break those tasks down into 10-minute sessions?

10 Things you can get done in 10 minutes!

make the bed empty the dishwasher wipe down the bathroom dust fold one load of laundry vacuum clear off your desk clear out some emails journal what you are grateful for go through your mail.

So now that you have broken down some to-do’s, don’t they seem less daunting?

First thing every morning I make my bed, it is second nature to me like using my seatbelt in the car. If you establish daily habits such as going through your mail when you actually pick it up out of the mailbox instead of letting it pile up on a flat surface, that pile will never get high. Set your timer for 10 minutes for each chore.

There are many more tasks you can break down into 10-minute tasks. When I am busy, I take 10-minute walks, set personal appointments, and send out a few emails. When I blog I usually break those writing times down unless I am on a roll. Sometimes letting yourself breathe and noodle on some things the answers are more apparent.

What can YOU break down into 10-minute tasks? What is YOUR 10 in 10?

Let's start a conversation on how you can get organized in every area of your whether that is your home, office, paperwork, or daily planner. There are things you can put into place that will help you on a daily basis. Connect with me for some suggestions.