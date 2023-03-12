Power plays in relationships.

Lisa

Relationships can be beautiful, but sometimes they can also be complicated and tricky to navigate. Whether you're in a romantic relationship, a friendship, or a business relationship, there are bound to be times when the power plays in relationships cause a problem.

It's important to be aware of these power plays and to know how best to manage them so as to avoid relationship challenges and ensure you have the best-balanced relationship possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vGScJ_0lFkcco700
Power plays in relationships.Photo byDigitalskillet from Getty Images Signature

Understanding Power Dynamics

Before we can discuss how to navigate power plays in relationships, we first need to understand what they are and why they happen.

Power dynamics can exist in any relationship where there is a perceived imbalance of power between two people. This can happen for a variety of reasons, such as differences in social status, wealth, education, or social connections.

Power plays in abusive relationships can arise when one person has the upper hand and tries to assert control over the other. This can take many forms, such as passive-aggressive jabs, manipulation, coercion, or threats.

Negative power imbalances often lead to resentment and can occur in all types of relationship dynamics.

Dr. John Gottman, a relationship expert on marital breakup has done research that has shown that the presence of contempt in the speech or demeanor of one partner normally signifies that the marriage is doomed.

Some people can learn the art of power struggles from an early age from their primary caregivers. For example when children state that the parent has to do something or else.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36er7B_0lFkcco700
Power plays in relationships.Photo byYuri_Arcurs Getty Images Signature

Power dynamics in a relationship can be a confusing issue to deal with. However, it's basically ‘Give me what I want or I'll withhold something from you." Alternatively, “Do what I want, or I’ll be sure to punish you!’ Some examples of power plays in relationships could include a red flag of emotional blackmail and silent treatment.

Some people love the drama associated with the power play scenario. However, when it gets overwhelming with negative emotions for one of the partners the relationship becomes abusive.

It's important to recognize the power plays in relationships and to avoid engaging in them, as they can be harmful and destructive to the relationship and your sense of self.

Navigating Power Plays

So if you find yourself in a relationship with negative power dynamics whether personal or professional, how do you navigate the power plays in relationships? Here are some tips:

1. Be Aware of Your Own Power

The first step in navigating power plays is to be aware of your own power and how it may affect the relationship. If you hold positional power like a boss or teacher, be mindful of how your actions and decisions may impact those around you.

If you are in a romantic relationship, be aware of any power imbalances causing constant fighting and work to address them in a way that is respectful and healthy for both partners.

When it comes to power dynamics in relationships, it's important that each party steps up when necessary and takes responsibility for their actions. This means acknowledging your mistakes, apologizing when appropriate, and taking proactive steps to improve the situation.

It can be tempting to avoid confrontation or try to shift the blame onto someone else, but this only perpetuates power imbalances and undermines trust and respect, and creates resentment.

Instead, it's important to take ownership of your actions and by taking responsibility for your role in the relationship, you can help build a stronger foundation of trust, respect, and mutual understanding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PLTjd_0lFkcco700
Power plays in relationships.Photo byStock-eye from Getty Images Signature

2. Communicate Openly and Honestly

Open communication is key in any relationship, but it's especially important when navigating power plays in relationships.

Have an honest open line of communication about your thoughts and feelings, and listen actively to the other person's perspective. Avoid making assumptions or jumping to conclusions, and be willing to compromise and find common ground where ever possible.

3. Set Boundaries

Setting boundaries is important in any relationship, but it's especially crucial when dealing with power plays.

Be clear about what you are and are not comfortable with, and be willing to assert yourself when necessary.

If someone is trying to manipulate or control you, it's important to speak up and let them know that their behavior is not acceptable to you.

Do not overlook this at the beginning of the relationship as it is easier to address the power structure from the onset of the relationship.

4. understanding but not making excuses

It's important to have empathy and understanding in relationships, but it's equally important not to make excuses for unacceptable behavior.

While it's true that everyone has their own struggles and challenges, this does not justify mind games, emotional abuse, or disrespectful actions toward others.

It's important to hold ourselves and others accountable for our own actions and behavior and to work towards positive change and growth.

This might involve seeking therapy or counseling, setting boundaries, having difficult conversations, and overcoming difficult moments with loved ones.

Recognize and address problematic behavior as this will create a safer and more respectful environment for you and others around you.

Remember having empathy and understanding does not mean excusing harmful behavior, but rather working together towards a better and more equitable future.

5. being positive

Maintaining a positive attitude can also be a helpful tool in navigating power plays in relationships. When faced with challenges or difficult situations, it can be easy to feel overwhelmed or discouraged.

However, by focusing on the positive aspects of the relationship and actively working towards a more positive future, you can help create a more supportive and uplifting environment for yourself and those around you.

This might mean:

  • Practicing gratitude.
  • setting goals and intentions for the future.
  • Focusing on your strengths and accomplishments.

By staying positive and optimistic, you can help cultivate a more resilient and empowered mindset, which can help you navigate any challenges that may arise in your relationships.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gMZrC_0lFkcco700
Power plays in relationships.Photo byKieferpix from Getty Images

6. speaking up

Another important aspect of navigating power plays in relationships is speaking up authentically.

This means expressing your thoughts and feelings in a way that is true to yourself, rather than trying to conform to someone else's expectations.

It's important to remember that you have a right to your own opinions and feelings and that you deserve to be heard and respected.

If you feel uncomfortable or disrespected in a relationship, try to speak up clearly and calmly and let the other person know how you feel. This can be challenging, especially if the other person is holding the position of power, but it's a crucial stepping stone in building healthy and respectful relationships.

Remember that you are worthy of love, respect, and dignity, and don't be afraid to be authentic.

7. Stick to the topic

When it comes to power plays in relationships, and any discussions that take place, it's important to stay on topic and avoid getting sidetracked. It's easy for discussions to devolve into arguments when people start bringing up unrelated issues or past grievances.

If you find yourself going off-topic during a conversation, take a deep breath and try to refocus on the issue at hand. You might need to restate the problem or clarify your position in order to get back on track.

Try to listen carefully to the other person's perspective and avoid making assumptions about their intentions or motivations. By staying focused on the topic and maintaining open and respectful communication, you will be making the best effort in creating a healthy balance of power and building stronger, more harmonious relationships.

8. Practice Self-Care

Self-care is important when navigating power plays in relationships. This could mean taking time for yourself to recharge and reflect, engaging in activities that bring you joy and fulfillment, or seeking professional help if you're struggling with your mental health, feelings of shame, and low self-esteem.

Remember that you deserve to be treated with respect and dignity, and don't be afraid to prioritize your own well-being.

When power dynamics come into play in relationships, it can be easy to get caught up in emotions and react impulsively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SWOtP_0lFkcco700
CLICK THE LINK TO ACCESS THE FREE SELF-CARE CHALLENGE JOURNAL.Photo byLisa at toxic relationship recovery

However, it's important to try to stay calm and composed, even in the midst of conflict or tension. This might mean taking a step back and taking a few deep breaths before responding, or it might mean practicing mindfulness or meditation to help manage your emotions.

It's also important to remember that staying calm doesn't mean suppressing your feelings or ignoring the issue at hand.

Rather, it means approaching the situation with a clear and level head and communicating your thoughts and feelings in a constructive and respectful manner.

Practicing self-care will make it easier for you to stay calm and centered, and you can help de-escalate tense situations and work towards a more positive and productive resolution.

9. Seek Support

If you're struggling to navigate power plays in a relationship, don't be afraid to seek support. This could be from friends, family members, a relationship coach, or other professionals. Having someone to talk to can help you process your thoughts and feelings and come up with a plan for moving forward.

Power plays in relationships

If you find yourself in a relationship where power dynamics are at play, it's a good idea to resist engaging in the power-playing behavior yourself.

This means avoiding the temptation to manipulate or control the other person, even if you feel like you are in a weaker position. Instead, try to focus on building trust and mutual respect, and communicate your needs and boundaries in a clear and calm manner.

Be mindful of your own behavior and avoid using guilt, fear, or other manipulative tactics to get what you want.

In the long run by resisting power plays in relationships and working towards a more respectful relationship dynamic, you can help create a safer and healthier environment for both yourself and the other person involved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kNwH0_0lFkcco700
Power plays in relationships.Photo byHelovi from Getty Images

Reconsidering the relationship

Finding yourself in a relationship where power dynamics are consistently at play and it's causing you significant distress or harm, it may be time to reconsider the relationship altogether.

While it can be difficult to let go of a relationship, particularly if you have invested a lot of time or energy into it, it's important to prioritize your own well-being and safety.

This might mean setting clear boundaries with the other person or seeking outside support, such as therapy or counseling.

Ultimately, only you can decide what is best for your own situation, but it's important, to be honest with yourself about the impact that the power plays in relationships maybe having on your life and your ability to thrive.

You need to take care of your own needs as you deserve to be in a relationship where you feel respected, valued, and empowered.

Conclusion

In conclusion, power plays in relationships can be complex and challenging to navigate, but by being aware of the dynamics at play and taking proactive steps to address them, you can create healthier and more positive connections with others.

Whether it's setting clear boundaries, speaking up authentically, or resisting power-playing behavior, there are many ways to cultivate more empowering and supportive relationships in your life.

Remember, you deserve to be in relationships where you feel respected, valued, and able to express yourself fully.

By prioritizing your own well-being and taking positive action to address power plays in relationships, you can create a more fulfilling and joyful life for yourself and those around you.

Thank you for reading my post! As a certified life coach, I am passionate about writing and helping people navigate toxic and abusive relationships. I spent two decades in an abusive marriage, trying everything I could to fix it. However, I eventually realized that I was not responsible for my partner's behavior and that I needed to prioritize my own well-being. With determination and strength, I planned, packed, and escaped overnight.

Even after leaving, I faced ongoing abuse from a distance. But, through my experience, insight, and knowledge, I learned valuable lessons that I now use to support others who may be in similar situations. My goal is to help people recognize that they are not to blame and that there is hope for a better future. Love and blessings to all.
Lisa

Published by

Certified Life Coach specializing in the recovery from toxic relationships. I deliver authentic content on toxic relationships, how to best recover from these traumatic experiences and how to rebuild your life on your terms.

3K followers

