Divorce can be an emotionally devastating experience. It can leave you feeling lost, confused, and unable to find your footing in life. The thought of starting over can be overwhelming and it can be difficult to know where to start when it comes to healing after a divorce and rebuilding your life.

The pain of divorce can be overwhelming for anyone, even if the divorce was something that you wanted. After the divorce has been finalized, the healing process can begin.

It can take time to heal emotionally. Taking time to grieve the loss of your marriage and the changes that come with it is important for a successful recovery journey.

During the healing journey, it's important to recognize that you will feel emotions, such as anger and sadness, and that this is completely normal.

Even divorce after abusive relationships can be difficult to navigate after years of marriage. But I can vouch for the fact that the pain that you are feeling will not last forever. With some time and effort on your part, you will be able to build a better future.

Finding support, self-care, forgiveness, and hope for the future will go a long way in this healing journey.

These words by JK Rowling "And so rock bottom became the solid foundation upon which I rebuilt my life" are a resounding explanation of what divorce can be if you embrace it, heal, and rebuild your life.

With a little bit of guidance and the right tools, you can rebuild a new chapter and achieve the life you want for yourself.

Read on and discover the steps to take to begin your journey of healing after divorce so that you can move forward and take charge of your future.

Steps for healing after a divorce

Understanding the Emotions You're Feeling

Divorce will be filled with emotional experiences. It’s important to understand and feel these emotions so that you can process them and let them go.

The end of your marriage has its own grieving process that can be like an emotional roller coaster.

There are many emotions you may experience throughout the stages of grief and your healing process, but they are generally categorized as follows:

Hopeful

An optimistic feeling of a new beginning and that things will get better. You may have this feeling while you’re waiting for the divorce process to begin, but it often fades as the process continues. Try to hold on to the hope as you focus on building your new life.

Sadness

A feeling of loss or sadness after the breakup. Any breakup is painful and sad as it marks the end of an era. This may be the only emotion you feel during the divorce process, but it does not indicate a lack of hope.

Angry

A strong, negative emotion that may be directed towards yourself or your ex-partner. The most important thing is to process the anger and let it go as harboring it will delay the healing process and spiral you into negativity.

Self-Criticizing

A negative, critical self-assessment that may feel like a negative voice in your head. This is a normal part of the healing after a divorce. You may spend time consumed with negative self-talk wondering if you could have done things differently or could have tried harder or made better choices.

Fear

A strong, negative emotion that’s often accompanied by a sense of uneasiness. Divorce is a huge life change that brings feelings of uncertainty and fear of the future. With time you will adjust to being single again.

Embrace the feelings you going through and take one day at a time. It is a time of personal growth and an unfamiliar landscape and with time, patience, and great strength you will heal and rebuild your life.

Taking Care of Yourself

Divorce is stressful, and you may feel as though you have to cope with it all alone.

It’s important to take care of yourself. This means eating well, getting enough sleep, and avoiding over-exertion. When you take care of yourself, you’re able to think more clearly and make better decisions.

One way to begin the healing process is to seek out support from family and friends. Having a strong support system can be invaluable during this time, as it can provide an outlet for emotions and a place to talk and process your fears.

Additionally, it is important to practice self-care during this time. Taking time to do things that bring joy and solace can be very helpful in the healing process.

Divorce can be isolating, and it can be difficult to process what’s happening and to build new relationships. You may experience symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, or other conditions related to the abuse cycle if you were in an abusive relationship.

If you find yourself experiencing any of these symptoms, it’s important to seek additional support. There are resources that can provide you with support and help you process your experiences so you can return to living a happy and healthy life.

Develop a Support Network

Whether or not you have family members or friends who have experienced divorce, you can still benefit from building a support network. This network can help you process your experiences while providing you with a sense of companionship and care.

Reaching out to a divorce support group can also be helpful. There are also many online resources available to support people during their healing after a divorce.

Divorce coaches are also available to provide you with practical advice in a safe space.

Creating an Action Plan

Divorce is unique for each person, and the path to healing and rebuilding your life will be different for each person. This means that there is no one action plan that will work for every person and there is no right and wrong.

The best you can do is create an action plan based on your needs. This action plan can include goals, timelines, and reminders of your values and priorities.

Creating an action plan can be a useful way to organize your thoughts and avoid feeling overwhelmed. An action plan will prevent you from making irrational decisions.

Forgiveness

Another important part of the healing process is learning to accept and forgive. Learning to forgive the other person, as well as yourself, can help bring closure and peace.

Additionally, it is important to learn to accept new circumstances and take responsibility for one's own life.

If you were in an abusive relationship, forgiveness does not mean that what happened to you was okay. It just means that you should let go of the abuse and anger associated with it. Holding on to the regrets and anger will not allow you to heal and rebuild a new life for yourself.

Setting Goals

Setting goals is a powerful way to map out your healing and rebuilding process.

Using a to-do list and setting goals can help you organize yourself. This is very useful on the days when you are feeling overwhelmed and feel that the end of the world has arrived.

Setting goals can also help you connect with your values and priorities. It can be helpful to write down what you want to accomplish and why you want to accomplish them. Doing so can help to guide you during your healing and rebuilding process.

Setting goals can also help you stay engaged with your healing and rebuilding process, providing motivation to continue moving forward.

Taking Time for Reflection

Divorce is stressful, and as discussed it often brings about feelings of sadness, anger, fear, and loss.

When you’re experiencing these emotions, it’s possible to become overwhelmed with negative thoughts or feelings. When you’re experiencing these emotions, it’s important to take a step back and reflect on your decisions, thoughts, and feelings.

Journaling can help you to vent these emotions and find a more positive perspective.

Doing so can help you make better decisions, maintain your values and priorities, and avoid making decisions based on poor judgment.

Change is difficult

Divorce comes with great change and upheaval. It may involve moving house, and different schools for the children and you may be concerned about financial support and the legal process that needs to unfold.

Change is difficult but focus on your to-do list, break the tasks down, and take each day as it comes. You've got this!

Re-evaluating Your Priorities

When healing and rebuilding your life after divorce, it’s important to re-evaluate your priorities and values. This can be difficult, especially when you’re experiencing any of the negative emotions listed above.

However, it’s important to remember that there’s a difference between reacting to those emotions and being controlled by them.

It’s important to remember that emotions are fleeting, and they can be overcome. A trusted friend can offer emotional support and help you to deal with this difficult process.

I think that Nikki Giovanni said it best, “Mistakes are a fact of life. It is the response to the error that counts.”

Create new routines

Create new routines for yourself, that will be part of your new life and not reminders of your former spouse.

Divorce can be seen as a second chance, a time to reset your life on your terms. This may involve driving different routes, shopping at different centers, or maybe joining a gym or meeting up with friends after work. Mix it up and follow what makes you happy.

Financial independence

Everyone's financial situation is different, however, divorce may require you to work if you were a stay-at-home mom.

Don't panic about finances and going back to work. Use your to-do list and set goals for how you will manage financially.

If things take a turn for the worst, approach family as they may be able to help you or alternatively there are grants available that can offer help.

Loneliness

During the process of healing after a divorce, loneliness can be very difficult to deal with.

Be proactive about meeting up with close friends and seeking out positive experiences.

Don't let the loneliness rush you into a new relationship. It's best to initially spend time on your own re-establishing who you are and enjoying your own company.

Maintaining a friendship with your ex

Maintaining a friendship with your ex is often not possible especially if the relationship was abusive. If you were in a toxic relationship you would obviously not want your ex sharing any part of your new life.

But in time if it is possible to maintain a friendship this can often be very helpful as sharing the responsibility of children makes life easier to manage.

Rediscovering Your Passions and Interests

Healing and rebuilding your life after divorce, is a time for new things and re-discovering your passions and interests.

This is a great way of re-engaging in the things you love, providing you with a sense of purpose, which can help you maintain your values and priorities.

Re-discovering your interests and passions can provide you with a sense of creativity and inspiration, which can help you maintain your mental health and avoid depression or anxiety.

Taking up a new hobby is also a good way of making new friends.

Conclusion

No matter who you are, divorce and healing after a divorce is a difficult time. Feel the emotional pain and loss of your marriage and then invest in rebuilding a new life for yourself.

Find support and seek guidance and rebuild the life that you desire. Divorce can be very painful, but looking to the future also opens up the opportunity to create a new life, one that is fulfilling and meaningful. Looking ahead to a brighter future can be very helpful in the healing process.

Divorce is difficult but it doesn't have to be the end of the world.

"Divorce isn't such a tragedy. A tragedy is staying in an unhappy marriage and teaching your children the wrong things about love. Nobody ever died of divorce." Jennifer Weiner