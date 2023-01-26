Stonewalling and your relationship.

Lisa

Stonewalling in relationships has many different names like the silent treatment, being frozen out, the cold shoulder, or being ignored. It can be found in romantic relationships or the workplace but it’s basically the same behavior. Stonewalling is when someone refuses to discuss important issues and emotions by zoning out, giving you one-word answers, walking away, or ignoring you.

In toxic relationships stonewalling is used as a form of “punishment” or a way of keeping you in line.

Stonewalling Comments in Toxic Relationships

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LrKNa_0kRubsT900
Stonewalling in toxic relationships.Photo byWavebreakmedia from Getty Images

  • - “Just leave me alone…”
  • - “End of conversation…”
  • - “Stop talking about...”
  • - “That’s enough end of topic.."

How Does Stonewalling in Toxic Relationships Make you Feel?

Stonewalling can make you feel isolated and helpless and is especially frustrating and painful when it happens in romantic relationships.

John Gottman’s research shows that stonewalling is the 2nd behavior that can predict divorce with a 90% accuracy. John Gottman's study on Why Marriages Succeed or Fail refers to stonewalling as one of the four horsemen that red flag a future divorce.

If you regularly experience stonewalling in your relationship it is toxic and will have a dramatic effect on your relationship. The person stonewalling is able to emotionally detach which leads to the other person feeling abandoned.

You will initially have feelings of shock and pain which are typically followed by secondary feelings of anger and, then, aggressive efforts to get some kind of emotional reaction, even a negative one. When these efforts fail, your internal response to your partner is usually that 'They don't care. They don't love me" and you will feel end up feeling insecure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wprh9_0kRubsT900
Stonewalling in a toxic relationship.Photo byWavebreakmedia from Getty Images

Why Do People Stonewall?

Understanding that there are a number of reasons why someone may choose to use this stonewalling in a relationship may give you a better understanding of how to effectively respond.

Look to their past for clues

Your partner may be feeling overwhelmed and they are trying to protect themselves.

Some families do not discuss feelings, and your partner/friend may have developed these behavioral patterns in childhood.

For example, your partner may be going through a very stressful situation at work or maybe struggling financially and they withdraw into themselves consumed by their problems. They don’t know how to express how they feel and internalize their problems and ignore what is going on around them.

Your partner may not even be sure of how they feel about a situation and trying to express this confused feeling may not be possible.

This stonewalling will probably not happen consistently and will only occur during stressful times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aqCfq_0kRubsT900
Stonewalling in a toxic relationship.Photo byFizkes from Getty Images

Time Out

A short and strategic time-out can be beneficial after an argument.

However, ensure that you know the difference between taking a break to calm down which is beneficial, and a prolonged deliberate period of being ignored which can be regarded as abusive.

Is It Manipulation?

Are there signs of abuse in your relationship? If there are, ignoring you may be your partner’s way of trying to punish or control you.

Stonewalling in toxic relationships is done with intent and it’s deliberate, a partner is using it to dominate a relationship. It is a manipulative and controlling strategy used by abusive partners.

When used as a strategy of control stonewalling is a red flag in a toxic relationship.

Withdrawing and stonewalling is a tactic that creates a sense of panic deep within your gut and you will be overwhelmed with an instinctive reaction to please them and this tightens their grip of control over you. If you are being stonewalled you may feel hopeless and experience a loss of control and self-esteem.

The Stonewalling Narcissist

It is important to note that stonewalling in toxic relationships is an insidious tactic used by narcissists in their cycle of abuse. When a narcissist uses stonewalling the silence is deafening. It leaves you feeling confused and vulnerable and it eats away at your self-esteem. It is essential for your physical and mental well-being not to be part of an abuse campaign.

Dr. Kipling Williams, Purdue University says, “Excluding and ignoring people, such as giving them the cold shoulder or silent treatment, is used to punish or manipulate, and people may not realize the emotional or physical harm that is being done.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lfbMf_0kRubsT900
Stonewalling in a toxic relationship.Photo byWavebreakmedia from Getty Images

Why does the narcissist stonewall?

When a narcissist stonewalls you they want you to react and give them attention and this is a very humiliating process. You may start to feel worthless, hopeless, powerless, and dismissed.

When you are being chronically stonewalled and the onset is sudden or it’s often for no apparent reason your response may be anger, yelling, and out-of-character behavior due to the turmoil of emotions created by the chronic unpredictable stonewalling.

The narcissist will then turn around and call you out for your behavior and claim that you are crazy. The stonewalling will be forgotten and you will end up apologizing for your reactions to it and this leads to feelings of guilt and shame.

Stonewalling in toxic relationships is done deliberately and with intent, it is a form of emotional abuse. Remember that abuse is not acceptable, do not allow someone to treat you disrespectfully as you are worth so much more.

”When someone walks away after you stand up for yourself and then stonewalls you for days, weeks, months or years….. That is not normal. IT’S ABUSIVE” – Psychopath Resistance

Move on and focus on the valuable lessons you’ve learned and build a brighter future.

So it is now clear that stonewalling can happen occasionally in healthy relationships as a defense mechanism or method of dealing with conflict.

However, when stonewalling in toxic relationships is used chronically as an insidious tactic of abuse by a toxic partner the mental and physical implications for the person being stonewalled are numerous and need to be considered.

Toxic partners that entrap you in the cycle of abuse by using stonewalling are narcissists, sociopaths, or psychopaths, these people need to be avoided.

Remember, knowledge gives you acceptance, and knowledge and acceptance give you power!

I would love to answer any questions or comments that you have below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# stonewalling# relationships# toxic relationships# how does stonewalling affect y# cold shoulder

Comments / 1

Published by

Certified Life Coach specializing in the recovery from toxic relationships. I deliver authentic content on toxic relationships, how to best recover from these traumatic experiences and how to rebuild your life on your terms.

Sacramento County, CA
266 followers

More from Lisa

Blame shifting in relationships.

Do you feel that your partner is constantly blaming you for everything including their bad behavior? Do you feel that no matter how hard you try there is always something lacking or something that you are responsible for not doing? Are fingers always being pointed in your direction because someone else won’t take responsibility for their actions?

Read full story
2 comments

Picking up the pieces after a toxic relationship.

The end of a toxic relationship is not easy and picking up the pieces after a toxic relationship may seem overwhelming. Most people understand the risks that relationships or marriage bring, but no one gets into them with the expectation of having to deal with a toxic breakup or divorce.

Read full story
3 comments

The power of gratitude.

To practice gratitude is not just a nice idea; it’s an essential habit that can make a big difference in your life. Practicing gratitude is an expression of being grateful for what one has in life.

Read full story
2 comments

Is your husband critical?

In my experience, being critical is the worst form of communication, as it causes so much harm. A critical husband uses criticism to defend himself or to strike out at you, their partner, and this is very difficult to deal with.

Read full story
6 comments

Healing power of journaling.

Are you new to journaling? Let me introduce you to the healing power of journaling. After a toxic relationship, journaling allows you to heal from the wounds by allowing you to express your feelings and thoughts without letting them fester.

Read full story

Healing from abusive relationships

When meeting a new romantic partner, you would never anticipate ever being a victim of abuse. But unfortunately, in some relationships, things slowly change as your romantic partner becomes your abusive partner. Does this sound familiar? If you are in an abusive relationship or have recently left one, now is the time to find out how to heal from these toxic relationships.

Read full story
3 comments

Ultimatums and your relationship.

Ultimatums in relationships are a very tricky subject to navigate and should not be taken lightly. On the one hand, they can bring an end to a problem that has been dragging on for a long time. On the other hand, they can lead to a lot of hurt feelings and resentment.

Read full story
3 comments

Bickering and your relationship.

If you are in an intimate relationship and you and your partner are constantly bickering is this a big deal that highlights bigger issues in the relationship? Probably not, as there is constant bickering in almost all healthy long-term relationships.

Read full story
4 comments

Dating in your 50s after divorce.

Divorce is stated as the 2nd most stressful life event as it makes you rethink the past, and consider your poor choices and it ultimately forces you to look at yourself and what you want out of life. Dating in your 50s after a divorce can feel just as overwhelming, but don't feel alone.

Read full story
49 comments

Set a budget after financial abuse.

Victims of financial abuse can be left devastated and isolated after leaving their abusive situation. Believe it or not, one of the hardest parts of recovering from an abusive relationship is moving forward without your controlling abuser. Setting and sticking to a budget after financial abuse will seem overwhelming.

Read full story

Possessive relationships.

It is a common misconception that possessive relationships are romantic when in reality they are far from it. Possessiveness in a relationship can cause a great deal of tension and can negatively impact the relationship.

Read full story
6 comments

Control issues in a relationship can be considered abusive.

In romantic relationships, control issues are those little habits that drive you nuts, but you’re not sure how to deal with them. But they’re also the red flags that appear in your toxic relationship and signal that something isn’t quite right.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy