The power of gratitude.

Lisa

To practice gratitude is not just a nice idea; it’s an essential habit that can make a big difference in your life.

Practicing gratitude is an expression of being grateful for what one has in life.

Research shows that gratitude is good for you on so many levels.

  • It can reduce stress
  • increase happiness
  • improve relationships with others
  • makes you more optimistic
  • improves self-esteem
  • lowers your blood pressure

In short, practicing gratitude has so many benefits that we should all make it a part of our daily lives.

Gratitude helps us refocus on the good things in our lives, instead of always dwelling on what isn’t working for us. The more we practice gratitude, the happier and more fulfilled we will be.

Practicing gratitude will help you to focus on the moment and put the past behind you. This will support you during the healing journey after a toxic relationship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dhvCF_0kMVj4ZY00
Practice gratitude every day for a positive mindset.Photo byTowfiqu barbhuiya from Pexels

The following are some ways you can integrate and practice gratitude in your life every day to achieve your goals and live a happier, healthier life as a result:

Plan your day the night before

One of the best ways to wake up feeling grateful is to plan your day the night before. Before you fall asleep, you can make a list of the three things you want to achieve the next day. This will help you stay focused and positive so you don’t spend your day worrying about all the things that could go wrong or cause you stress.

Setting goals is a great way to give your life purpose and meaning, but it’s important to keep your goals positive.

Whenever you set a goal, make sure it is a positive one that is designed to help you improve your life. It could be as simple as, “I will go for a walk this afternoon,” or “I will finish my work on time.”

Practice gratitude for the small achievements made in a day, rather than focusing on the things that went wrong.

Meditate to be present and in the moment

Another way to practice gratitude is to meditate each morning before you begin your day.

When you meditate, you are present and in the moment, and you can begin your day with gratitude for all that you actually do have in your life.

This is a great way to start each day because it puts you in a positive frame of mind and helps you focus on what is important.

It’s also a good way to reduce stress and focus on your health. By meditating, you are giving your body and mind a break from the busyness of daily life.

This may seem like a strange way to start the day, but it is the perfect way to set the tone for a positive day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mFMcg_0kMVj4ZY00
Practicing gratitude every day can change your life.Photo byBoris_radivojko from Getty Images Pro

Practice Gratitude by Writing down 3 things you’re grateful for

Another helpful way to practice gratitude is to write down three things you’re grateful for every night before you go to bed.

The advantage of this over the morning meditation is that it allows you to be focused on the positive things that happened during the day.

For example, you may be grateful for the nice weather you had during your walk, for finishing a project you were working on, and for the delicious meal you had for dinner.

By focusing on the things you are grateful for each and every day, you’ll be amazed at how they can affect your life.

Keep a gratitude journal

Practice gratitude by keeping a gratitude journal.

You can either do it in the morning or at the end of each day. You can choose to focus on the big things or on the small things in life. You can also record things that have happened in the past that you are grateful for.

This gratitude journal can be something you do for just a week, a month, or even a year, as a way to focus on gratitude as a part of your life.

A gratitude journal is a great way to make sure you stay focused on gratitude. It can also be a wonderful memento so that you can reflect back on your life in the future and see how your life has changed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=468COu_0kMVj4ZY00
Focus on the positive things in your life rather than dwelling on the negative.Photo byYoh4nn from Getty Images Signature

Read or listen to something inspiring

Practice gratitude by reading or listening to something inspiring every day.

This might be a passage from a book, a poem, a quote, or any type of positive message that reminds you to be grateful for your life.

The internet has an abundance of positive images and quotes to inspire you to be grateful for what you have.

It’s easy to spend a few minutes each day absorbing the images and quotes to remind you to be grateful for what you have in your life.

Being grateful doesn’t just help you feel better; it also helps you attract good things into your life. When you put out positive energy, you tend to attract positive things back into your life.

This makes gratitude a very powerful tool that every person can use to improve their life.

Talk to someone you care about

Practice gratitude by talking to someone you care about each day. You could talk to your partner, a friend, or even a healthcare professional. You can discuss something that happened during the day or something you are grateful for.

You can also discuss some of your goals for the day, for the week, or for the month. It is important to discuss positive things with the people in your life because you are more likely to achieve your goals when you have someone to hold you accountable.

People who discuss their goals with others are more than twice as likely to achieve them than those who keep them to themselves.

So whether you are looking to lose weight, get healthier or achieve any other goals you have, talk about them with someone who cares about you to increase your chances of success.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KbjgT_0kMVj4ZY00
Gratitude comes from the heart.Photo bymicrogen from Getty Images

Practice Gratitude - It’s All About Choices

How you feel - how happy you are, how stressed you are, even how well you sleep - may seem out of your control, but it is actually a choice you make.

You can choose to be grateful for what you have and happiness follows.

Or you can choose to focus on what you’re lacking, who has wronged you, and what’s not going your way. And guess what? You’ll feel miserable. you may blame others, circumstances, or fate for your unhappiness.

But at the end of the day, it’s all about you and the choices you make. You choose happiness or misery.

How can you make sure that you make the right choices throughout life? One of the simplest ways to ensure you live a happy and fulfilled life is to focus on gratitude. Of course, that’s easier said than done.

Life is not perfect, shit happens that you have no control over. However, how you choose to move forward from that moment on is what will make the difference.

You can choose to dwell on the negative or you can choose to practice gratitude focus on the good and find the silver lining in every situation.

Conclusion

There are many ways to practice gratitude, but the important thing is to do so every day.

If you do, you’ll discover that it has many benefits and makes you feel happier and more fulfilled. It can also help you achieve your goals by keeping you focused and positive.

If you want to have a happier, healthier life, you should make it a priority to practice gratitude every day.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# gratitude# relationships# practice gratitude# how to practice gratitude# gratitude and positive mindset

Comments / 2

Published by

Certified Life Coach specializing in the recovery from toxic relationships. I deliver authentic content on toxic relationships, how to best recover from these traumatic experiences and how to rebuild your life on your terms.

Sacramento County, CA
223 followers

More from Lisa

Stonewalling and your relationship.

Stonewalling in relationships has many different names like the silent treatment, being frozen out, the cold shoulder, or being ignored. It can be found in romantic relationships or the workplace but it’s basically the same behavior. Stonewalling is when someone refuses to discuss important issues and emotions by zoning out, giving you one-word answers, walking away, or ignoring you.

Read full story

Picking up the pieces after a toxic relationship.

The end of a toxic relationship is not easy and picking up the pieces after a toxic relationship may seem overwhelming. Most people understand the risks that relationships or marriage bring, but no one gets into them with the expectation of having to deal with a toxic breakup or divorce.

Read full story
2 comments

Is your husband critical?

In my experience, being critical is the worst form of communication, as it causes so much harm. A critical husband uses criticism to defend himself or to strike out at you, their partner, and this is very difficult to deal with.

Read full story
6 comments

Healing power of journaling.

Are you new to journaling? Let me introduce you to the healing power of journaling. After a toxic relationship, journaling allows you to heal from the wounds by allowing you to express your feelings and thoughts without letting them fester.

Read full story

Healing from abusive relationships

When meeting a new romantic partner, you would never anticipate ever being a victim of abuse. But unfortunately, in some relationships, things slowly change as your romantic partner becomes your abusive partner. Does this sound familiar? If you are in an abusive relationship or have recently left one, now is the time to find out how to heal from these toxic relationships.

Read full story
3 comments

Ultimatums and your relationship.

Ultimatums in relationships are a very tricky subject to navigate and should not be taken lightly. On the one hand, they can bring an end to a problem that has been dragging on for a long time. On the other hand, they can lead to a lot of hurt feelings and resentment.

Read full story
3 comments

Bickering and your relationship.

If you are in an intimate relationship and you and your partner are constantly bickering is this a big deal that highlights bigger issues in the relationship? Probably not, as there is constant bickering in almost all healthy long-term relationships.

Read full story
4 comments

Dating in your 50s after divorce.

Divorce is stated as the 2nd most stressful life event as it makes you rethink the past, and consider your poor choices and it ultimately forces you to look at yourself and what you want out of life. Dating in your 50s after a divorce can feel just as overwhelming, but don't feel alone.

Read full story
46 comments

Set a budget after financial abuse.

Victims of financial abuse can be left devastated and isolated after leaving their abusive situation. Believe it or not, one of the hardest parts of recovering from an abusive relationship is moving forward without your controlling abuser. Setting and sticking to a budget after financial abuse will seem overwhelming.

Read full story

Possessive relationships.

It is a common misconception that possessive relationships are romantic when in reality they are far from it. Possessiveness in a relationship can cause a great deal of tension and can negatively impact the relationship.

Read full story
6 comments

Control issues in a relationship can be considered abusive.

In romantic relationships, control issues are those little habits that drive you nuts, but you’re not sure how to deal with them. But they’re also the red flags that appear in your toxic relationship and signal that something isn’t quite right.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy