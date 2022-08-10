The Old Becomes New Again: The Hermosa Beach Historical Society Aims to Recruit Fresh Faces

HBHS

You look at the black and white photographs of the pier over 100 years ago and wonder what life must have been like. Those visionaries, planning for a future prosperous city, named it Hermosa, meaning "beautiful." The photos, videos, and memorabilia curated by the Historical Society give us a look into a secret past, stories of those who came before us, and who shaped our community.

As the tides ebb and flow, so do the memories of daily life as it passes. Unless we step in and preserve them--refuse to let them wash away with the waves.

What happens today becomes the history of tomorrow.

In addition to the curation of the Museum’s collection, The Hermosa Beach Historical Society has been recording interviews with local residents, business owners, community activists, and civil servants since its inception to capture these stories.

But preserving our histories comes with its own challenges -- embracing new technologies, making exhibits virtually available in a post-covid reality, and growing the organization to staff these new initiatives takes funds.

“Completing our Museum Accreditation Application with the American Alliance of Museums is part of our strategic plan,” says Greg McNally, President of the Historical Society. “We have prioritized enhancing our student education programs, investing in collections management software and technology upgrades, and hiring an additional staff member to help support our expanding operations.”

Now as the Hermosa Beach Historical Society sets its sights on its yearly gala fundraiser, another picture comes into focus. Engaging the next generation of supporters to become stewards of our collective history.

“By nature, young people spend their time looking toward the future rather than the past,” says James Lenihan, the youngest member of the Hermosa Historical Society Event Committee. “In Hermosa, however, local culture serves as a throughline, connecting people across generations. The Hermosa Museum teaches people that their favorite surf spots, volleyball courts, and watering holes have been occupied for decades. Once that common ground is discovered, curiosity takes over, and people become invested in learning more about their favorite aspects of Hermosa on their own. Our only job is to get them in the door.”

Beach Party Through the Decades

Celebration is woven into the fabric of Hermosa Beach life. Whether you like early history, beach culture, music, or art, we invite you to join us! The annual gala takes place Saturday, August 27th at St. Cross Church. Doors open at 6 PM for a night of dancing, live music, raffle prizes, drinks, and food provided by The Bottle Inn & Slay Beach. This year's theme is "Beach Through the Decades". Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gala-fundraising-event-tickets-381235043277

About The Hermosa Beach Historical Society: