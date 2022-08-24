Opinion: It's Time For High School Reunions

Linda Tate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gcddF_0hTjaTbT00
David TatePhoto credit: Linda Tate

Once in a while, I like to lighten the mood and post something personal that I think others might relate to. This week is that week. I would like to note that the picture featured in this week’s post is that of my dear husband, David Tate, when we were young and in love…but were too shy to actually tell each other that. This is one of my favorite pictures of him.

It’s that time of year…all the high school reunions are in full swing, and this year was my turn. I’ve been out of high school for FORTY years. I about died when they told me.

Now, I’m not generally the type to attend these things. The people that I wanted to keep in my life from those years are still around. My social media page lists a full 167 of them, some I’ve known since kindergarten. It’s mind-boggling, really. We call each other “lifers” and indeed we are.

This year, however, brought with it a tour of our old high school, and even though I’ve lived in this town for most of my adult life, sans a year in NYC, I haven’t been back since the day I graduated and my curiosity got the better of me. Some day I’ll learn, but that day wasn’t the day.

I started planning days in advance. What to wear, whether or not to put make-up on, sandals or dress shoes, the list went on and on…hair up or down, spray tan? Adult diaper in case I sneeze? You get the picture, in fact, I imagine you’ve been there, and if you haven’t then don’t worry honey, your time is coming.

I had it all planned out. That same week, I got up in the middle of the night to use the restroom and decided to take a flashlight with me. As I finished washing my hands, I looked in the mirror and I did a really immature thing, and put the flashlight under my chin, pretending I was at camp getting ready to tell a ghost story. Welp, I got a scare alright. What were all of those hairs doing on my chin?! When did THAT happen?!

In a panic, I shut the bathroom door so I wouldn’t wake my husband up, and I turned on the light in the bathroom. I couldn’t see them. Maybe it was a light trick? Just to be sure, I turned the flashlight back on. Land HO boys, there they were! Lined up on deck as if they were sailors coming in for shore leave.

I got out the tweezers and tried to pull one of them out. Oh my stars and garters, that hair was rooted deep. It had been there since the Reagan Administration, and it wasn’t going without a fight. I opened the cabinet back up and searched for a heavier version of tweezer. That tweezer did the job, but it felt like I was removing muscle tissue as well. It HURT! As my eyes watered and my nose dripped, I yanked them all out, one by one.

Some of those hairs were reaching for my collarbone, they were so long! Where has my husband been this entire time? Scared to tell me? Slacking off in his duties? Gentlemen, it is your JOB to tell us if we have something in our teeth, or our blouse is inside out, if we have some foreign object coming out of our nose, or if that dress we think we look amazing wearing is too tight. Regardless of the responses you get, we expect that much loyalty from you. Chin and upper lip hairs are at the very least worth an honorable mention.

I finished pulling out all of the hairs, and just to be extra cautious, shaved my face and neck. I then made it back to bed and laid there, waiting for his alarm to go off so I could tell him what had happened while he slept like a baby.

I spent the rest of that week anticipating the high school tour, satisfied that all my bases had been covered. I even bought a new tube of mascara since I’m pretty sure they grow bacteria after ten years or so.

On the day of the event, we took off for our normal Saturday morning breakfast at the local cafe. It was going to be super hot that day, around 100 degrees, which for our area was a bit too much. We talked about what we were going to do that day, ruled out any outdoor work, such as weeding, and decided to head to a local air-conditioned store to buy my husband some shoes.

Do you know what we didn’t talk about? The tour at the high school that we had forgotten about.

As we pulled up to the stop light that would put us on the road to the freeway, my husband says, “Wait…isn’t today the tour?”. My heart turned over. No. It’s tomorrow, right? Isn’t today Friday? I looked at my cell phone and my stomach got involved in support of my heart and it turned over as well. Nope. It was today. In about forty-five minutes, to be exact.

No make-up. No nice shoes. No cute outfit. My hair was in a sweaty messy bun, and there was no time for fixing any of it. We were either going to go as is or we were going to be no shows.

I sat there, trying to find a reason to go. I really did want to see the high school. Did I actually CARE about anything any of them might think of me? Surely some people I love and who love me will be there to have my six, right? I finally decided that if nothing else, I had a clean-shaven chin, and that was worth showing off. Plus, I’m happily married. It’s not like I’m hoping to get a date out of the deal, right?

I suddenly became acutely aware of the bat wings under my upper arms and felt vulnerable having not covered my arms with that cute top I had picked out. It had quarter-length sleeves, and it was critical to my plan. I anxiously pulled out my hair tie and fluffed up my frizzy mess of locks, then clicked on the camera feature of my cell phone, flipped it to selfie mode, and obsessively looked for any more chin hairs I may have missed.

We were to meet “at the flag pole” to start our tour, and as we pulled up, we saw only one or two other vehicles. I was already starting to feel better. As I exited the car, I saw her. One of my lifers. Running towards me. Excited to see me. Arms out for her hug. My heart jumped for joy! She raced into my arms and we hugged so long that our husbands told us to break it off.

The group at the flag pole grew, but not by much. There were maybe 25 of us, and not one person gave me a side-eye. Nobody cared what I looked like. I got hugs and “how ya been” from several people, and I mused over the fact that despite our grey hair and extra pounds, we were a dang good-looking class. The class of ’82 had held their own. I was proud of us.

For the most part, the high school didn’t have any air conditioning running, and the hot day felt a little hotter given the circumstances. Many of the girls commented on my sundress and wished they had worn one as well (ironic), and as the sweat dripped down my neck I regretted taking out that hair tie.

I couldn’t recognize most of the building due to new construction, but I got to see the stuffed cougar in the entryway, and familiar names on the wrestling hall of fame plaques that hung high on the wall in the weight room.

At the end of the tour, we gathered at the new cougar statue in front of the school for a picture. I was thinking how nice it had been, seeing everyone, and how all of us had matured. Gone were the cliques and nasty attitudes. There were no jocks vs stoners, just old classmates who had learned that we are all the same. And just as I finished my “we are all so mature” thought, a male classmate behind me bet another male classmate $100 if he would “put his ‘manhood’ in the cougar’s mouth” for the picture.

I guess some things will never change, and there’s also a bit of comfort in that.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# high school reunions# Canby Union High Reunion# Aging# humor

Comments / 0

Published by

I am the Communications Director for the Northwest Osteopathic Medical Foundation. A Cup of Coffee is a health and wellness blog that can sometimes be very humorous. We hope you enjoy the blog as much as I enjoy writing it. Feel free to view our page at www.nwosteo.org

Canby, OR
1054 followers

More from Linda Tate

Opinion: Homelessness - Where we've been and where we're going

A campsite near the Springwater Corridor pedestrian walkway in Southeast Portland in May 2016.Photo by portgrimes/iStock. It is impossible to ignore our housing situation in the United States. Many of us feel this is the worst it’s ever been, given our scope of understanding. I decided to do some research on our current situation and look back over time to see if anything compares. I was also interested in learning what has worked in the past so that maybe we can use this knowledge in the future.

Read full story
18 comments

Opinion: When Personality Disorders Collide - Depp vs. Heard

I think you’d have to live in a remote place with no TV or internet access to not know that there’s been a heck of an explosion on Court TV involving Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. Both are claiming abuse, and while I won’t take a stand either way (I’ll allow the jury to decide the outcome), what I do want to address is the diagnosis of Histrionic Personality Disorder, since it was alleged that Ms. Heard has this diagnosis.

Read full story
34 comments

A Cup of Coffee: Opinion - Stay

Another University student has taken her own life. I hadn’t intended to write this particular blog this week, but then I saw a news article about Sarah Shulze, a star runner on the women’s track and field and cross-country teams at the University of Wisconsin, who died this month at age 21.

Read full story

A Cup of Coffee: Opinion - I'm not triggered, you are

In order to understand the word “trigger“, one must understand trauma. Since that’s a deep hole to dig, I’m going to keep this blog very simple with simple explanations and examples. We don’t have the bandwidth to dig that deeply in 1000 words or less.

Read full story
17 comments
Portland, OR

A Cup of Coffee: Opinion - When an airplane ride ends in assault

Beautiful Anchorage AlaskaPhoto credit: Linda Tate. We are going to talk about something that doesn’t get talked about enough. Sexual assaults on commercial flights. Over the last eleven years, between work and personal travel, I’ve flown an average of once a month. I have never, ever felt unsafe, until my last flight.

Read full story

A Cup of Coffee - Opinion: Are we old yet?

Over the weekend, my husband and I took a long drive. As I stared out the window, I started thinking about my gray hair. I’ve made peace with my hair. I’ve decided to let it grow in however that looks, and not dye it. I smiled internally, visualizing myself with a head of “wisdom hairs“, and felt very comfortable with the changes my body was going through.

Read full story

A Cup of Coffee – Opinion: The Call of the Void

Let’s talk about something called, “The Call of the Void“. Have you ever heard of this? I hadn’t either until I moved to New York City and lived on the 28th floor of a skyrise building.

Read full story
1 comments

A Cup of Coffee – Opinion: When food smells like garbage

A couple of years ago, I had shoulder surgery, and for months after surgery, food that I would have normally loved to eat smelled like it was rotten. It was horrible. My doctors insisted that I must have COVID, but I continued to test negative over all of those months.

Read full story
1 comments

A Cup of Coffee - Opinion: My Husband Wants a Kilt

My husband and I like to binge-watch all the television shows that the rest of the world followed week to week, season to season. We wait until the show ends (literally forever) and THEN we watch it in rapid form. I hate to admit it, but we only recently finished Game of Thrones and we are currently into season two of Outlander. Please don’t tell me how it ends in the comments.

Read full story
5 comments

A Cup of Coffee – Opinion: When Radiation Hits Home

Many of us have found ourselves wondering what the actual heck is going on with regards to nuclear anything right now, right? I would prefer not to speculate what will or what won’t happen in the future. Let the future take care of itself, but…I do believe in being prepared. Maybe it is because I live with an Eagle Scout, but we always have “just enough” to get us through should the bad thing happen. We prepare, then we forget about it. Worrying and fear get you nothing.

Read full story
52 comments

When Happily Ever After Finally Shows Up

We were only 8 years old the first time we set eyes on each other. Our parents had decided we were too shy and had put us in a dance class. Now, this wasn't just any dance class, no, you had to have a partner, and your partner was of the opposite sex! I was mortified. I just knew I would die from cooties. My partners' name was David. At least he had clean hands. That was a plus. We ended up being dance partners for 10 years.

Read full story
10 comments
Canby, OR

A Cup of Coffee – When Cupid Doesn’t Deliver

We are going to talk about Valentine’s Day. I also offer you a treat! The photo credit to the picture above goes to Charity Payne. You can order this on a greeting card (it’s an actual photo she took), or you can buy her cards if you live locally in Canby, Oregon. They are available at Gwynns Coffeehouse, or you can contact her at HeartSpeakStudio20@gmail.com. She has many different cards to choose from and Valentine’s Day is coming!

Read full story
3 comments

A Cup of Coffee - When The Rooster Sings

What I’m about to share with you involves a rooster. For those of you who have never owned chickens, you have no idea what you are missing out on, but I’m about to tell you so that you can reconsider your life choices.

Read full story
Canby, OR

A Cup of Coffee - When Social Media Creates Pain

By now, I bet most of us have been hurt by something someone said on social media. It’s inescapable. I see it happen daily because being on the internet, engaging in social media, is literally my job. Some days I feel physically sick after work. It doesn’t seem to matter who the person is, or what they have or haven’t done, there is somebody out there who is gleefully willing to attack them.

Read full story
7 comments

A Cup of Coffee – Have You Found The Key To Happiness?

This past week, I was faced with a few people in my life who were not happy, and it got me thinking about my own battle with “happiness”. When people ask me “how can you be so happy all of the time?”, I have to laugh. Am I? I hadn’t noticed.

Read full story
3 comments

A Cup of Coffee - Let's Get Organized!

We will all face this task one way or the other. Either our parents will pass away, or they will downsize, and they will be unable to complete this task without help. After going through this with my own parents, and now my husband’s parents, I have some tips for my generation. I hope you can find humor in them. The Greatest Generation faced a lot of fear and loss during their lifetimes. As a result, they became very self-sufficient. Part of this entailed saving everything, and I mean everything. When they went to the store and bought something, the bag was folded neatly and saved. When they put oil in their car, the can was put into a rain barrel and saved. I should know, my father had eight rain barrels of oil cans and my inlaws had bag after bag after bag saved in…you guessed it, a bag.

Read full story
1 comments

A Cup of Coffee - What do our children want for Christmas?

We are going to talk about the reality of Santa. Is Santa real? Are we being liar faces when we tell our children about a Santa?. As a mother, I struggled with these questions myself. As a child, I was a firm believer. Santa always stopped at our house “first”, because he had a lot of houses to get to, so on Christmas Eve, we opened our presents. My parents would put me into the car, on the pretense of going out to look at Christmas lights. My dad would inevitably have to go back into the house for some reason…to use the restroom, to retrieve a forgotten wallet, or some other silly excuse. In all actuality, he was shoving the presents under the tree.

Read full story
Canby, OR

A Cup of Coffee - Do you know your State's passing laws?

We are going to talk about passing cars and trucks on the road. In the little town of Canby, Oregon, we recently lost a young man to an accident that involved passing. Most of us have passed a car or truck at some point in our driving experiences, right? In my opinion, this article needs to be shared with not only other adults but the new drivers in your/our lives. Even if they got a great passing score when they got their license, please, please go over these points again with them in DETAIL. Talk about the hard stuff. Don’t know any new drivers? Then just share the article. It will get to one, I promise you.

Read full story
3 comments

A Cup of Coffee – Is co-sleeping with your child hurting them in the long run?

Do you co-sleep with your child? We aren’t talking about the child who crawls in bed with us for one night because they had a nightmare or the sick child who sleeps with us for a week because they have the flu. We are going to discuss the decision to sleep with our children from infancy until they are in their pre-teens or older. Some of you will agree and some will disagree, but this is at least worth a discussion, given the many different outcomes possible for the child.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy