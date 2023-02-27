LWVJC to host Legislative Forum in Hills on March 25

Linda Schreiber

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VQb77_0l1a903700
LWVJC to host a Legislative Forum in Hills on March 25.Photo byLWVJC graphic

The League of Women Voters of Johnson County will host an in-person Legislative Forum on Saturday, March 25, in the Hills Community Center, 110 Main St., Hills, from 9:30 -11 a.m. Doors open at 9 a.m.

Legislative Forums are held in January, February and March when the Iowa Legislature is in session. This final forum will focus on environmental stewardship. The League's Legislative Forums provide opportunities for constituents to ask legislators questions and legislators present information about issues they are working on, as well as, summaries of critical matters in their respective chambers.

The public is invited to attend the forums and ask legislators questions about legislation.

All Johnson County officials have been invited to participate in the legislative forums including Sens. Dawn Driscoll, Zach Wahls and Janice Weiner, and Reps. David Jacoby, Heather Hora, Elinor Levin, Amy Nielsen, Brad Sherman and Adam Zabner.

The forum will be moderated and timed by League members.

The forum will be live-streamed and videotaped.

The League of Women Voters of Johnson County is a nonpartisan political organization founded in 1920 and dedicated to keeping an informed electorate through advocacy and community events. The local League is a member of the National League of Women Voters, consisting of 50 state Leagues and 803 local chapters, and the Iowa League of Women Voters. The League celebrated the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment permitting women the right to vote and the 100th anniversary of the founding of the League of Women Voters in 2020-2021.

