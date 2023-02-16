Iowa City, IA

Second Sunday Garden Forum to highlight ‘A GREENer Tomorrow’

Linda Schreiber

Jane Wilch, Iowa City Recycling Coordinator, will present "A GREENer Tomorrow" on March 12.Photo byIowa City

Project GREEN and the Iowa City Public Library will offer a Second Sunday Garden Forum on March 12, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Iowa City Public Library, 123 S. Linn St., Iowa City.

The events are free and open to the public. The presentation will also stream live on Iowa City Public Library's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/thelibrarychannel.

The final Second Sunday Garden Forum of 2023 will address opportunities and options that citizens can make for A GREENer Tomorrow with Jane Wilch, Iowa City’s Recycling Coordinator, presenting. Iowa City’s Resource Management Division and staff are leaders in recycling programs that benefit our community and Iowa. Jane will tell us what consumers can do to take climate action and reduce our environmental footprints. Attendees will learn about the waste reduction efforts happening locally, and how they can participate to be part of the environmental solution. Gardeners love the Iowa City Landfill compost.

Jane attended the University of Iowa earning degrees in Environmental Sciences, and Environmental Policy and Planning. She interned with the City of Iowa City in 2013 and 2014 working on waste reduction. She worked with the City of Aspen, Colorado, with climate action marketing and outreach before re-joining Iowa City. Now, Jane has a new role as Recycling Coordinator for the City of Iowa City.

Project GREEN Co-President, Cindy Parsons, notes the organization’s goals to protect the environment align well with Iowa City’s recycling efforts. “We want everyone to take action to help improve our environment. We encourage you to show you care. Get your GREEN on and plant something beautiful for you and Iowa.”

The forums are free and open to the public. Attendance at forums qualifies Iowa State University Extension Master Gardeners for education CEUs. Project GREEN (Grow to Reach Environmental Excellence Now) and ICPL have partnered to offer the Garden Forums for many years.

Project GREEN (Grow to Reach Environmental Excellence Now) was launched in 1968. The nonprofit has funded nearly $2.2 million in projects, including Project GREEN Garden, a public garden at the city-owned Ned Ashton House at 820 Park Road, parks, roadsides, riverfronts and median parkways and public school grounds. Project GREEN also supports efforts to educate citizens about the importance of beautifying private properties as well. In 2023, the organization is celebrating 55 years of service to the community.

A native Iowan who previously worked as an administrator, journalist and editor. She is the author of “Before 52340: A Place in Time.” Now retired, Linda spends her time writing, gardening and volunteering to assist nonprofit organizations.

