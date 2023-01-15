LWVJC to host a series of Legislative Forums in 2023

The League of Women Voters of Johnson County will hold a series of Legislative Forums on the fourth Saturday in January, February and March. Photo by LWVJC graphic

The League of Women Voters of Johnson County will host a series of in-person Legislative Forums during the Legislative session, on the fourth Saturday in January, February and March. The first two forums will be held in the Iowa City Senior Center, 28 S. Linn Street, Iowa City, from 9:30 -11 a.m. Doors open at 9 a.m.

The forums provide opportunities for constituents to ask legislators questions and legislators present information about issues they are working on, as well as summaries of critical matters in their respective chambers.

All Johnson County officials have been invited to participate in the legislative forums including Sens. Dawn Driscoll, Zach Wahls and Janice Weiner, and Reps. David Jacoby, Heather Hora, Elinor Levin, Amy Nielsen, Brad Sherman and Adam Zabner.

The first forum will be held Jan. 28 and will focus on education. The second forum will be held Feb. 25 and will focus on health care. Both forums will be held in The Iowa City Senior Center, 28 S. Linn St., Iowa City.

The final forum will be held March 25 focusing on environmental stewardship in the Hills Community Center, 110 Main St., Hills.

All forums will be moderated and timed by League members.

City Channel 4 will live stream the Legislative Forums on City Channel 4 and its YouTube channel, and the League’s Facebook page and website, lwvjc.org. City Channel 4 will offer rebroadcasts of the forums and its YouTube channel. Check their website for program schedules.

The League of Women Voters of Johnson County is a nonpartisan political organization founded in 1920 and dedicated to keeping an informed electorate through advocacy and community events. The local League is a member of the National League of Women Voters, consisting of 50 state Leagues and 803 local chapters, and the Iowa League of Women Voters. The League celebrated the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment permitting women the right to vote and the 100th anniversary of the founding of the League of Women Voters in 2020-2021.