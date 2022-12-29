Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse owner

https://www.facebook.com/events/712044106910601/?ref=newsfeed

Dawn's Pleasant Valley Greenhouse is prepping for spring. Gardeners can visit the greenhouse at 29030 - 150th St., South English, Iowa. Photo by Dawn Bouslog

IOWA CITY — Project GREEN and the Iowa City Public Library will offer a series of Garden Forums in 2023. The first presentation will be held Jan. 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Iowa City Public Library, 123 S. Linn St.

The events are free and open to the public. The presentation will also stream live on Iowa City Public Library's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/thelibrarychannel.

Dawn Bouslog, owner of Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouses, will forecast What’s New in the Garden. Using her knowledge and skills operating a popular greenhouse for decades, Ms. Bouslog will guide new and experienced gardeners and help them find the appropriate plant selections for spring, summer and fall.

Every year plants and colors change in the garden, said Cindy Parsons, Project GREEN Co-President. “We’re excited to see what trends Dawn Bouslog is following and the plants she will have available in 2023.”

Area gardeners may be familiar with Ms. Bouslog and Pleasant Valley which operated in Iowa City from 1952 until 2017 when the lot on South Gilbert Street was sold and developed as Iowa City Riverfront Crossings. The Garden Center and Flower Shoppe closed permanently, and the greenhouses moved to a location in South English, Iowa, under Ms. Bouslog’s ownership.

Pleasant Valley Greenhouses offers the finest annuals, perennials, herbs and veggies at 29030 150th Street. For more information check out https://www.facebook.com/pleasantvalleygh.

Additional Second Sunday Garden Forums will be held Sunday, Feb. 12, with Chris Henze, Johnson County Roadside Vegetation Manager presenting Naturalizing Roadsides: Making a more beautiful Iowa; and Sunday, March 12, with Jane Wilch, Iowa City Recycling Coordinator, addressing opportunities and options that citizens can make for A GREENER Tomorrow.

Project GREEN (Grow to Reach Environmental Excellence Now) and ICPL have partnered to offer the Garden Forums for many years. The forums are free and open to the public. Attendance at forums qualifies Iowa State University Extension Master Gardeners for education CEUs.

Project GREEN (Grow to Reach Environmental Excellence Now) was launched in 1968. The nonprofit has funded nearly $2.2 million in projects, including Project GREEN Garden, a public garden at the city-owned Ned Ashton House at 820 Park Road, parks, roadsides, riverfronts and median parkways and public school grounds. Project GREEN also supports efforts to educate citizens about the importance of beautifying private properties as well. In 2023, the organization is celebrating 55 years of service to the community.