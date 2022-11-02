Federal Investigators Are Looking Into Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Connections to Foreign Governments

After months of continuous conflict and legal obstacles, the Twitter deal has finally closed with Elon Musk. This closure sets Twitter on an uncertain path moving forward. As a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist," Musk wants to make the social media platform more carefree for all types of commentary; he even went as far as to say that he would reverse Donald Trump's permanent ban from using the service.

And now, officials from the United States Treasury Department are investigating whether or not Elon Musk's connections to foreign governments and investors provided him the legal authority to have acquired Twitter. This is because some groups within these organizations are seen as "hostile" against the United States of America.

According to a report in The Washington Post, authorities are reportedly worried because, under the terms of Musk's purchase of the company, "large foreign investors would have access to confidential information about Twitter's finances — and potentially its users."

According to that story, the FBI was also conducting an investigation into any potential counterintelligence threats related to the transaction; however, it was not made clear where the Bureau presently stands with regard to the matter.

Furthermore, The Washington Post notes that the areas of controversy are connected to "a Saudi prince's holding company and a subsidiary of the Qatari sovereign wealth fund," both of which are investors who have financially supported the Twitter transaction.

The following tweet below was recently sent out by the Saudi royal. There was a picture of the prince's publicly listed investment business, Kingdom Holding Company, included. The monarch has 34.948 million shares of Twitter, making him the second biggest stakeholder in the firm. Together, Alwaleed and Kingdom Holding own around 4% of Twitter.

What are your thoughts? Is it essential for the safety and security of the United States to conduct an inquiry into Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter? Please share your comments.