John Fetterman Supports the Confiscation of Your Guns: Opinion

Lincoln Report

John Fetterman, a Democrat running for US Senate in Pennsylvania, supports the seizure of firearms. Do you agree with him?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uoguU_0iLmaHDJ00
Shutterstock

For those who are unaware, Fetterman once threatened an unarmed and defenseless black jogger by pointing a shotgun at him. Back in 2013, Fetterman gave pursuit to a black man who was "jogging" down the street. Based on Fetterman's observations, he concluded that the individual was engaged in the shootings that plagued his community.

According to the jogger's statement to a local news station (see below), then Mayor Fetterman aimed the firearm at the man's chest. This is what Fetterman had to say about how he "did the right thing...out of concern as a father and a mayor" by pulling a 20-gauge shotgun on an unsuspecting and defenseless man:

Furthermore, Fetterman stated on April 11th, not long before he experienced a major stroke, “I’ve always supported a ban to the assault rifle ownership. We should not have weapons of war in the hands of civilians.”

In a nutshell, Fetterman is pushing for more than only a prohibition on the sales of "assault" firearms. He has the intention of taking them away from law-abiding citizens of the United States.

So, how does he plan to go about this?

Essentially, Fetterman intends to do away with the filibuster. As a result, the United States Senate would be granted the authority to approve 'gun control laws' that trumps existing legislations existing within each state.

He added, “I have seen with my own eyes at the scenes in my community what a military grade round does to the human body. And we have no need for civilians to own those kind of weapons.”

To that end, Fetterman noted, “But what we can do is eliminate the filibuster and pass comprehensive gun reform legislation federally that supersedes and eliminates the option to have open carry.”

So, tell me, what are your thoughts? Is Fetterman possibly correct? Should he go on with the effort to prohibit "those kinds of weapons?"

# Pennsylvania# Fetterman# Senate# Gun Reform# Democrats

Published by

To stay abreast of what's happening around the nation, turn to the Lincoln Report's exclusive content and state-by-state news, and use our travel guides to organize your next adventure.

