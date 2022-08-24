4 Great Places to Visit in Florida

Lincoln Report

Whether you're a first-time visitor to Florida or have been to the state many times, you'll want to know where to start.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rJTqX_0hTGtIo000
Shutterstock

Florida is often thought of as a vacation destination, and for good reason. The state has many things to offer visitors, from sunny beaches to theme parks. But Florida is also a great place to live. The weather is warm year-round, and there are plenty of activities to keep people of all ages entertained. Plus, Florida is home to some of the best food in the country. From fresh seafood to succulent oranges, there's something for everyone to enjoy. So whether you're looking for a place to relax on your next vacation or a new place to call home, Florida is definitely worth considering.

Naples

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LSyif_0hTGtIo000
Shutterstock

If you're looking for a sunny, sandy escape, Naples, Florida is the perfect place for you. Situated on the Gulf of Mexico, Naples offers miles of beautiful beaches, as well as plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment options.

The warm climate is perfect for swimming, sunbathing, and playing tennis or golf. In fact, Naples is home to some of the best golf courses in the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44i6ex_0hTGtIo000
Shutterstock

And if you're interested in nature, you can't miss a visit to the Everglades National Park (approximately 1 hr. 45-minute drive away).

So whether you're looking to relax or explore, Naples has something for everyone. I highly recommend you add it to your list of travel destinations.

St. Augustine

St. Augustine is for you if you want to see authentic colonial architecture. This historic town was built in 1565 by the Spanish and is the oldest continuously occupied European settlement in the U.S.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e8B2L_0hTGtIo000
Shutterstock

Its historic district boasts centuries-old buildings, dazzling museums, and charming cobbled lanes. So whether you enjoy outdoor activities or soaking up the history, St. Augustine has something for everyone.

Also, you may want to check out the former Alcazar Hotel which is now home to the Lightner Museum, a collection of antiques and art from the 19th and early 20th centuries. The museum's founder, Otto Lightner, had a passion for collecting. As a result, there's an array of musical instruments, decorative arts, and folk art on display.

The Florida Keys

If you are looking for an unforgettable beach vacation, take a trip to the Florida Keys - its white-sand beaches and third-largest coral barrier reef will captivate you.

Whether you're visiting with kids, a spouse, or a friend, the Florida Keys is an excellent destination for family travel. With miles of stunning beaches and scenic coastal waterways, the region is a haven for water-based activities like swimming, snorkeling, sailing, and fishing.

For landlubbers, there are nature trails to explore and opportunities for cycling and hiking through tropical forests and along historic pathways.

And if you're looking for some fun in the sun, gorgeous golf courses dot the islands and provide hours of entertainment for adults.

Additionally, key communities like Key West offer exciting cultural experiences both day and night that are sure to delight visitors of any age. So if you're looking to plan a memorable getaway with your loved ones, book your next trip to the Florida Keys today!

Orlando

Orlando is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Orange County, attracting millions of visitors each year.

Founded in 1875, the city has grown into a vibrant cultural hub with an eclectic mix of museums, entertainment options, and natural wonders.

Whether it's catching a baseball game at the famous Citrus Bowl Stadium (aka Camping Bowl) or shopping along world-renown International Drive, there is always something new to discover in Orlando.

For many visitors, the highlight of their trip is Epcot Center, a massive theme park dedicated to technological innovation and world culture. Featuring rides, exhibitions, and live performances from around the globe, Epcot is truly unlike any other theme park in the world.

Additionally, Orlando's proximity to several gorgeous beaches makes it a perfect destination for sun-worshippers and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

Whether you're looking for some family fun or an adventure with friends, Orlando has something for everyone. So if you're planning your next vacation or simply looking for an escape from everyday life, be sure to put this vibrant city on your list!

What's your take on these Florida vacation spots?

Feel free to share your knowledge and comments below!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Florida# Travel# Visit# Naples# Orlando

Comments / 6

Published by

To stay abreast of what's happening around the nation, turn to the Lincoln Report's exclusive content and state-by-state news, and use our travel guides to organize your next adventure.

Miami, FL
17817 followers

More from Lincoln Report

Opinion: Things That the Pandemic Has Taught Us

The pandemic has compelled individuals all across the globe to face a variety of unsettling realities about themselves and their communities. The virus has exposed a number of facts about our society, from the persistence of racism and discrimination to the failures of our healthcare systems to the way we take our food and water supplies for granted.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Perfectly Cast Actors for Their Roles in TV and Movies

In the entertainment industry, there are certain actors and actresses who are perfectly cast for their roles in television shows and movies. Some of these stars have such an uncanny ability to become their characters that it's hard to imagine anyone else playing the part.

Read full story
Palm Beach, FL

Opinion: Trump Will Be President Again Unless the FBI Proves Beyond a Doubt That Criminal Activity Took Place

As things stand now, it is entirely possible that we will see Trump back in the White House in 2024. And if that happens, it will be because the FBI could not provide conclusive evidence of criminal activity on his part.

Read full story
878 comments
Texas State

Opinion: Beto O'Rourke's Campaign to Defeat Abbott Is Gaining Steam

O'Rourke is banking on a blue wave in Texas that will help him to victory, and he has been crisscrossing the state in an attempt to build support. Beto O'Rourke, a former congressman who is now running for governor as a Democrat, has high hopes of unseating Greg Abbott; nevertheless, recent polls have Abbott in a commanding lead.

Read full story
533 comments
Florida State

Florida School District Gives LGBTQ Educators the Green Light to Openly Showcase Images of Their Partners at Work

Teachers in the state of Florida are having difficulty dealing with a recently enacted state legislation supported by Governor Ron DeSantis that places restrictions on how they may discuss topics related to gender identity and sexual orientation in the classroom.

Read full story
13 comments
Phoenix, AZ

3 Fun Things to Do in Phoenix, Arizona in July

Phoenix is the largest city in the state of Arizona, with a population of more than 1.7 million. It's known for its hot, dry climate as well as its many desert parks and resorts.

Read full story
3 comments

North Carolina's 'Smoky' Natural Wonder

A stretch of land separating North Carolina from Tennessee in the southeast is home to one of the most breathtaking tracts of untouched wilderness in the eastern United States.

Read full story
3 comments
Alaska State

3 Wondrous Small Towns in Alaska

Alaska is a land of contrasts, and nowhere is this more apparent than in its cities and villages. The state's major cities, Anchorage, Fairbanks, and Juneau, offer a wide range of shopping, lodging, and transportation options. However, it is Alaska's small towns that provide the best glimpse into the eccentric, independent, and giving attitude that defines "The Great Land."

Read full story
7 comments
Nevada State

3 Remarkable Small Towns in Nevada

It's common to think of Nevada as a desert state, and that's true, it's arid and many areas are unpopulated. But tucked away in the mountains and valleys are a number of small towns that offer a glimpse into the state's rich history and diverse culture.

Read full story
9 comments
Charleston, SC

3 Special Small Towns in South Carolina

Small towns in South Carolina offer a taste of real Southern charm you just can't find anywhere else. Whether it's the historic streets of Charleston or the charming cafes of Greenville, each town has its own personality.

Read full story
15 comments
Lexington, KY

A Fascinating Historic Place to Visit in Kentucky

Henry Clay was one of the most influential figures in early American politics. A leading member of the Whig party, he served in both the House of Representatives and the Senate and ran for president three times.

Read full story
1 comments
Arkansas State

3 Special Small Towns in Arkansas

If you're looking for a truly unique experience, then you need to head to one of Arkansas's small towns. These charming communities offer a glimpse into the state's fascinating history and culture. You'll find friendly locals, delicious food, and plenty of things to see and do. And best of all, small towns are the perfect place to slow down and appreciate the simple things in life. So if you're looking for an unforgettable vacation, be sure to add an Arkansas small town to your list.

Read full story
15 comments
Tennessee State

A Fun Thing to Do in Tennessee With the Family

Looking for a great state to visit? Then look no further than Tennessee. Tennessee is home to some of the most beautiful scenery in the country, from the Great Smoky Mountains to the Cumberland Plateau.

Read full story
4 comments
Colorado State

A Delightful Beach to Visit in Colorado

When you think of Colorado, what comes to mind? If you're like most people, you probably picture the Rocky Mountains, with their snow-capped peaks and terrain suitable for skiing and hiking. However, what you may not know is that Colorado also has a lot to offer in terms of beaches and other natural attractions. If you’re searching for some cool summer water and sand between your toes, why not give Medano Creek a try?

Read full story
6 comments
Sedona, AZ

A Breathtaking Small Town to Visit in Arizona

Look no further than Arizona's small towns if you are seeking a true taste of the American West. Whether you want to explore the state's natural wonders or see its vibrant art scene, there is much to keep you busy here. And as a small-town starter, Sedona may be of interest to you.

Read full story
26 comments
Oregon State

3 Superb Small Towns in Oregon

There is nothing quite like the peaceful calm of a small town for a relaxing getaway. And in Oregon, you can find a whole host of charming places to discover on every corner. If you are looking for a quiet getaway, an adventure-filled escape, or a place to relax, Oregon's small towns have something for everyone.

Read full story
44 comments
Texas State

3 Incredible Small Towns in Texas

There is a wide variety of small towns in Texas, each with its own distinctive characteristics. If you're looking for a place to slow down and enjoy some old-fashioned Texas hospitality, then one of these towns is sure to fit the bill.

Read full story
64 comments
Utah State

3 Amazing Small Towns in Utah

While Utah is best known for its large cities like Salt Lake City and Park City, the state also has a number of quaint small towns that are perfect for a relaxing vacation. These small towns offer all the benefits of a rural setting, including access to nature and scenic views, while still being close to the amenities of a larger city. In addition, small towns have their own unique charm and character, which can be a welcome change from the busyness of urban living. If you are looking for a place to get away from it all, consider visiting one of Utah's small towns.

Read full story
9 comments
Austin, TX

3 Dreamy Day Trips Ideas from Austin, Texas

Within a few minutes of the vibrant city of Austin, you will find yourself in Texas wine country, exploring charming small towns, or soaking up the sun in one of the many scenic state parks. There are numerous day trips from Austin that are ideal for those seeking to get away from the busyness of city life. Below are a few examples of the many possibilities.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy