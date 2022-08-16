The pandemic has compelled individuals all across the globe to face a variety of unsettling realities about themselves and their communities.

The virus has exposed a number of facts about our society, from the persistence of racism and discrimination to the failures of our healthcare systems to the way we take our food and water supplies for granted.

And here are a few more glaring ones:

The pandemic has shown us how easy it is to put fear ahead of morality.

The pandemic has been a trying time for us all. We've had to confront our fears head-on; in some cases, those fears have driven us to ignore our moral principles.

For example, we've hoarded toilet paper and hand sanitizer instead of leaving them for others who need them more. We've panicked and bought up all the food at the grocery store instead of taking care of our neighbors who are struggling to get by.

In short, the pandemic has taught us that when we're afraid, we're more likely to act selfishly instead of morally.

We're all just winging it.

If there's one thing that the pandemic has taught us, it's that everyone is just winging it. From our leaders all the way to the top, no one seems to have a clear plan for what to do next.

Instead, we're all just making things up as we go along.

And while this may seem like a bad thing, it's actually an important lesson: It reminds us that no one knows everything and that we all have to learn as we go.

We are way more fragile than we think.

Every day, we seem to learn about something else that the pandemic has altered or destroyed: The economy. Education. Social interactions. Our mental health.

It's enough to make you wonder what else is at risk. Our sanity? The very fabric of reality?

It's no wonder that so many people are feeling anxious and stressed out. The pandemic has taught us that things are way more fragile than anyone thought. We used to think that we were invincible and could handle anything that came our way. But now we know that's not true.

We're vulnerable, and that's not a bad thing. It just means that we must be more careful and mindful of the things that matter to us. Because in the end, that's all we really have.

We gain weight easily.

The pandemic has been a difficult time for many of us, and one of the unexpected side effects has been weight gain. For some of us, being stuck at home with no gym or sports facilities has made it difficult to stay active.

With our regular routines disrupted, we may have also found ourselves snacking more often out of boredom or stress. As a result, many of us have discovered that we can gain weight much more quickly than we realized.

Our loved ones are the people we need to lean on in times of crisis.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has been a global wake-up call. The pandemic has forced us to re-evaluate our priorities and grapple with what is truly important in life. For many of us, the answer is health and family.

We have realized that our careers cannot protect us from sickness or death and that our loved ones are the people we need to lean on in times of crisis. The pandemic has been a tragic reminder that life is precious and fragile and that we must cherish every moment we have with our loved ones.

Online jobs matter.

The pandemic has certainly been a strange and difficult time for everyone. But in the midst of all the chaos, it has also taught us some important lessons. One of the most important lessons is that online jobs are more valid than ever.

People have worked online jobs for years and have been seen as lazy or unproductive. But the pandemic has shown us that online jobs can be just as valuable as traditional jobs. Online jobs offer flexibility, freedom, and the ability to work from anywhere.

And in an increasingly interconnected world, they are more important than ever. The pandemic has shown us that online jobs are here to stay.

People can politicize anything.

It would be easy to assume that the pandemic has brought out the best in humanity. After all, we've seen people come together to help their neighbors and strangers. However, the pandemic has also taught us that people can politicize anything.

From wearing masks to social distancing, there's been no shortage of people using the pandemic as a way to score political points.

And while some might see this as a sign of the times, it's actually nothing new. Throughout history, there have always been those who use crises as an opportunity to further their own agenda. So, while the current pandemic might be new, the politicization of it is not.

Tell me what you believe we've learned as a result of this pandemic.

