Opinion: Trump Will Be President Again Unless the FBI Proves Beyond a Doubt That Criminal Activity Took Place

As things stand now, it is entirely possible that we will see Trump back in the White House in 2024. And if that happens, it will be because the FBI could not provide conclusive evidence of criminal activity on his part.

It is imperative that the FBI provide proof that it is capable of penetrating Donald Trump's powerful defenses in order for the search on Mar-a-Lago to be considered credible and to forestall allegations that it was part of a conspiracy hatched by a “shadow government.”

Trump has been asserting, without offering any evidence to back up his allegation, that the FBI planted information regarding America's nuclear weapons at Mar-a-Lago when they were undertaking a search there.

The raid on Mar-a-Lago was a bold and necessary move by the FBI. But unless they can prove beyond a doubt that Trump is guilty of criminal activity, it will all be for naught.

In the aftermath of one of the most high-profile raids in the annals of FBI operations, there has been a great deal of conjecture about the items that were taken from Donald Trump's Palm Beach estate.

In the eyes of conservative Republicans, it is an abhorrent display of naked political fury to order an early morning raid on a prominent party competitor, particularly when this adversary is the president's predecessor and possible future challenger. The president himself has railed against the raid, characterizing it as part of a "witch hunt."

Whether or not the FBI will be able to prove Trump's criminal culpability remains to be seen. But one thing is certain: unless they can provide conclusive evidence, the American people will never accept the legitimacy of the search.

Among other things, it has been speculated that President Trump was in violation of the Presidential Records Act by concealing highly classified papers somewhere inside the confines of Mar-a-Lago. According to the act, any classified records that pertain to national security must be kept in a secure location, such as a government facility.

The FBI has not yet released any information about what, exactly, they were looking for during the raid. But if they were indeed searching for classified papers, it is possible that Trump was violating the law.

There is also the possibility that the FBI was looking for evidence of financial crimes. Trump has been accused of financial crimes in the past, and the raid on Mar-a-Lago could be part of an ongoing investigation.

Furthermore, due to his improper handling of sensitive data, while he was in office and his subsequent retention of those records at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, legal luminaries have speculated that former President Donald Trump may be accused of breaking a number of crimes, including the Espionage Act.

Moreover, according to The New York Times, the mission was carried out in order to gather data that were tied to a number of nation's most top-secret programs, whereas The Washington Post said that the papers included knowledge relating to nuclear weapons.

But once again, unless anything major turns up, Trump may claim the moral high ground and confirm the darkest concerns of conservative Republicans about a 'deep state' framework, thus setting the stage for a huge political comeback and smooth sailing back to the White House.

