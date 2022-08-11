Opinion: Beto O'Rourke's Campaign to Defeat Abbott Is Gaining Steam

O'Rourke is banking on a blue wave in Texas that will help him to victory, and he has been crisscrossing the state in an attempt to build support.

Beto O'Rourke, a former congressman who is now running for governor as a Democrat, has high hopes of unseating Greg Abbott; nevertheless, recent polls have Abbott in a commanding lead.

In spite of the fact that the Democratic candidate broke an enormous new funding milestone by bringing in $27.63 million between late February and June, surveys suggest that he is still lagging Abbott by a number of points. The latest statewide polling average in the state of Texas indicates the sitting Republican governor maintaining a lead of around 6 points. Abbott has the support of around 47.8 percent of Texans, while O'Rourke has the backing of approximately 41.8 percent.

Political commentators believe that O'Rourke needs support from both Republican and Independent voters in order to win in Texas, a state that has elected Republican governors for the last 27 years and includes huge expanses of conservative and rural communities.

Exit polls showed that in his 2018 senate election against Ted Cruz, O'Rourke only received 8% of the Republican vote but won the independent vote by a margin of 50% to 47%.

However, it would seem that the financing data back up what Beto's campaign team and Democrats all throughout the state have been saying all along, which is that O'Rourke is now gaining the upper hand in the contest for the seat. In the time period between February and June, O'Rourke was able to raise a record-breaking $27.6 million, which was much more than Abbott's total of $24.9 million.

Meanwhile, Abbott's favorability rating is presently underwater, which is good news for O'Rourke. The Texas Politics Project at UT Austin has been keeping tabs on polling data showing that almost half of Texans (46%) have a negative opinion of their Abbott, up from 41% in April.

Takeaway

In my opinion, Beto O'Rourke's bid to unseat Greg Abbott seems to be gaining momentum as his campaign closes in. Having outraised Abbott in fundraising, he has proven that he is a viable candidate.

The election's tone has changed substantially after the recent tragedy and the Supreme Court's judgment. I believe that O'Rourke is leveraging this to his advantage. His popularity continues growing, and I believe he will become the next governor of Texas.

