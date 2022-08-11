Opinion: Beto O'Rourke's Campaign to Defeat Abbott Is Gaining Steam

Lincoln Report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22JIej_0hDLdnOs00
Beto O'Rourke Twitter

O'Rourke is banking on a blue wave in Texas that will help him to victory, and he has been crisscrossing the state in an attempt to build support.

Beto O'Rourke, a former congressman who is now running for governor as a Democrat, has high hopes of unseating Greg Abbott; nevertheless, recent polls have Abbott in a commanding lead.

In spite of the fact that the Democratic candidate broke an enormous new funding milestone by bringing in $27.63 million between late February and June, surveys suggest that he is still lagging Abbott by a number of points. The latest statewide polling average in the state of Texas indicates the sitting Republican governor maintaining a lead of around 6 points. Abbott has the support of around 47.8 percent of Texans, while O'Rourke has the backing of approximately 41.8 percent.

Political commentators believe that O'Rourke needs support from both Republican and Independent voters in order to win in Texas, a state that has elected Republican governors for the last 27 years and includes huge expanses of conservative and rural communities.

Exit polls showed that in his 2018 senate election against Ted Cruz, O'Rourke only received 8% of the Republican vote but won the independent vote by a margin of 50% to 47%.

However, it would seem that the financing data back up what Beto's campaign team and Democrats all throughout the state have been saying all along, which is that O'Rourke is now gaining the upper hand in the contest for the seat. In the time period between February and June, O'Rourke was able to raise a record-breaking $27.6 million, which was much more than Abbott's total of $24.9 million.

Meanwhile, Abbott's favorability rating is presently underwater, which is good news for O'Rourke. The Texas Politics Project at UT Austin has been keeping tabs on polling data showing that almost half of Texans (46%) have a negative opinion of their Abbott, up from 41% in April.

Takeaway

In my opinion, Beto O'Rourke's bid to unseat Greg Abbott seems to be gaining momentum as his campaign closes in. Having outraised Abbott in fundraising, he has proven that he is a viable candidate.

The election's tone has changed substantially after the recent tragedy and the Supreme Court's judgment. I believe that O'Rourke is leveraging this to his advantage. His popularity continues growing, and I believe he will become the next governor of Texas.

Where do you stand on this issue?

Don't forget to leave your thoughts in the comments section and forward this story to your friends and loved ones.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Beto ORourke# Greg Abbott# Governor# Politics# Ted Cruz

Comments / 513

Published by

To stay abreast of what's happening around the nation, turn to the Lincoln Report's exclusive content and state-by-state news, and use our travel guides to organize your next adventure.

Miami, FL
17814 followers

More from Lincoln Report

Florida State

Florida School District Gives LGBTQ Educators the Green Light to Openly Showcase Images of Their Partners at Work

Teachers in the state of Florida are having difficulty dealing with a recently enacted state legislation supported by Governor Ron DeSantis that places restrictions on how they may discuss topics related to gender identity and sexual orientation in the classroom.

Read full story
13 comments
Phoenix, AZ

3 Fun Things to Do in Phoenix, Arizona in July

Phoenix is the largest city in the state of Arizona, with a population of more than 1.7 million. It's known for its hot, dry climate as well as its many desert parks and resorts.

Read full story
3 comments

North Carolina's 'Smoky' Natural Wonder

A stretch of land separating North Carolina from Tennessee in the southeast is home to one of the most breathtaking tracts of untouched wilderness in the eastern United States.

Read full story
3 comments
Alaska State

3 Wondrous Small Towns in Alaska

Alaska is a land of contrasts, and nowhere is this more apparent than in its cities and villages. The state's major cities, Anchorage, Fairbanks, and Juneau, offer a wide range of shopping, lodging, and transportation options. However, it is Alaska's small towns that provide the best glimpse into the eccentric, independent, and giving attitude that defines "The Great Land."

Read full story
7 comments
Nevada State

3 Remarkable Small Towns in Nevada

It's common to think of Nevada as a desert state, and that's true, it's arid and many areas are unpopulated. But tucked away in the mountains and valleys are a number of small towns that offer a glimpse into the state's rich history and diverse culture.

Read full story
8 comments
Charleston, SC

3 Special Small Towns in South Carolina

Small towns in South Carolina offer a taste of real Southern charm you just can't find anywhere else. Whether it's the historic streets of Charleston or the charming cafes of Greenville, each town has its own personality.

Read full story
15 comments
Kentucky State

A Fascinating Historic Place to Visit in Kentucky

Henry Clay was one of the most influential figures in early American politics. A leading member of the Whig party, he served in both the House of Representatives and the Senate and ran for president three times.

Read full story
1 comments
Arkansas State

3 Special Small Towns in Arkansas

If you're looking for a truly unique experience, then you need to head to one of Arkansas's small towns. These charming communities offer a glimpse into the state's fascinating history and culture. You'll find friendly locals, delicious food, and plenty of things to see and do. And best of all, small towns are the perfect place to slow down and appreciate the simple things in life. So if you're looking for an unforgettable vacation, be sure to add an Arkansas small town to your list.

Read full story
15 comments
Austin, TX

3 Dreamy Day Trips Ideas from Austin, Texas

Within a few minutes of the vibrant city of Austin, you will find yourself in Texas wine country, exploring charming small towns, or soaking up the sun in one of the many scenic state parks. There are numerous day trips from Austin that are ideal for those seeking to get away from the busyness of city life. Below are a few examples of the many possibilities.

Read full story
6 comments
Oregon State

3 Superb Small Towns in Oregon

There is nothing quite like the peaceful calm of a small town for a relaxing getaway. And in Oregon, you can find a whole host of charming places to discover on every corner. If you are looking for a quiet getaway, an adventure-filled escape, or a place to relax, Oregon's small towns have something for everyone.

Read full story
44 comments
Texas State

3 Incredible Small Towns in Texas

There is a wide variety of small towns in Texas, each with its own distinctive characteristics. If you're looking for a place to slow down and enjoy some old-fashioned Texas hospitality, then one of these towns is sure to fit the bill.

Read full story
64 comments
Utah State

3 Amazing Small Towns in Utah

While Utah is best known for its large cities like Salt Lake City and Park City, the state also has a number of quaint small towns that are perfect for a relaxing vacation. These small towns offer all the benefits of a rural setting, including access to nature and scenic views, while still being close to the amenities of a larger city. In addition, small towns have their own unique charm and character, which can be a welcome change from the busyness of urban living. If you are looking for a place to get away from it all, consider visiting one of Utah's small towns.

Read full story
9 comments
Washington State

3 Wonderful Small Towns in Washington

Some of the most striking scenery in the country can be found in Washington. The majestic peaks of the Cascade Mountains and the dramatic coastline of the Olympic Peninsula are among the area's many natural wonders.

Read full story
54 comments
Oklahoma State

3 Outstanding Small Towns in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is a state full of hidden gems, and nowhere is this more apparent than in its small towns. Whether it's the gorgeous landscapes of the panhandle or the charming historic districts of Tulsa and Oklahoma City, there's a lot to explore in Oklahoma.

Read full story
14 comments
Virginia State

3 Charming Small Towns in Virginia

The state of Virginia has a rich history and a diverse landscape. From the mountains of the Shenandoah Valley to the coastline of the Chesapeake Bay, there is something for everyone to explore.

Read full story
10 comments

3 Remarkable Small Towns in North Carolina

The small towns of North Carolina are a great place to spend the weekend if you are looking for a charming retreat. Each town possesses its own distinct character, whether it is the historic buildings in Wilmington or the picturesque streets in Asheville. The architectural beauty of the buildings as well as the warm and welcoming atmosphere will astonish you. You will surely enjoy your visit whether you are browsing the shops or dining at one of the local restaurants. Make sure you take the time to explore North Carolina's small towns - they are well worth a visit.

Read full story
18 comments
Texas State

3 Natural Wonders to Discover in Texas

Many visitors to Texas are often surprised to discover such a diverse and beautiful landscape. In the Lone Star State, you can find majestic mountains, ample canyons, and pristine beaches. Moreover, there are countless hiking trails, camping grounds, and other outdoor recreation areas in Texas which invite exploration and enjoyment as well.

Read full story
11 comments
Indiana State

3 Great Attractions to Visit in Indiana

If you're looking for a great place to visit, Indiana is the perfect destination. Home to numerous historical sites, beautiful parks, and exciting cultural attractions, Indiana has something to offer everyone.

Read full story
11 comments

3 Great Reasons to Visit West Virginia

West Virginia provides year-round outdoor and indoor adventure opportunities. Whether you're looking for an adrenaline-pumping adventure or a relaxing weekend getaway, there's something for everyone. And the following are three reasons why you should consider visiting West Virginia.

Read full story
18 comments
Hawaii State

A Guide to Dreamy Places to Visit in Hawaii

The state of Hawaii is located in the central Pacific Ocean and is made up of eight major islands. It is the most isolated population center in the world with over 2,500 miles from California and 4,117 miles from Japan. Because of its isolation, Hawaii has a very unique culture that is a mix of Polynesian, American, Asian, and European influences. The Hawaiian language is also unique, with only about 2,000 native speakers left in the world. In addition to its cultural uniqueness, Hawaii is also known for its beautiful beaches and scenery. The island chain is home to several active volcanoes, as well as the world's tallest sea cliffs. With so much to offer, it's no wonder that Hawaii is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy