3 Fun Things to Do in Phoenix, Arizona in July

Phoenix is the largest city in the state of Arizona, with a population of more than 1.7 million. It's known for its hot, dry climate as well as its many desert parks and resorts.

Phoenix offers a wide variety of activities for visitors, from hiking and biking in the desert to shopping and dining at its many malls and restaurants. A number of museums and galleries can also be found in the city, as well as several professional theatre companies.

Moreover, if you're looking for fun things to do in July, try these three:

Morning Hot Air Balloon Ride

Hosted by: Hot Air Expeditions

If you're looking for an unforgettable experience, look no further than a hot air balloon ride over the Sonoran Desert.

This Sonoran is one of the largest in North America and is renowned for its extraordinary topography and rich variety of plant and animal life.

You'll get to see some of the most breathtaking landscapes on the planet as you watch the sunrise over the desert. And after the trip, you can enjoy a champagne brunch close to where you landed. Don't miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity!

Rent a Self-Guided Centipede Desert ATV

Hosted by: Arizona Outdoor Fun

The Sonoran Desert is one of the most unique and beautiful environments in the world, and there's no better way to explore it than on an ATV. These all-terrain vehicles are specifically designed for off-road exploration, and they're perfect for getting around the desert's rugged terrain. After a quick orientation session to get you comfortable with your ATV, you'll be free to hit the trails and discover all that the desert has to offer. You can choose your own adventure, whether that means tearing across the landscape at full speed or taking things slow and enjoying the scenery. Either way, you're sure to have an exhilarating experience that you'll never forget.

Take a Haunted History Walking Tour

Hosted by: Phoenix Ghosts

In Phoenix, and looking for a frightening way to spend the evening? Then you definitely need to go on this haunted tour! During the trip, you will be escorted by a small group around the downtown district, where you will learn about the spooky history of the city. You will visit some of the most haunted locations in Phoenix, such as the gothic Rosson House Museum, Hotel San Carlos, and the basement of Hanny's department store, among other locations. While immersed in each location, your guide will regale you with terrifying and gruesome tales of the people who formerly lived there. This is a fantastic method to get insight into the nefarious past of Phoenix, and along the way, you're certain to have a few good frights as well!