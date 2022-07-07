North Carolina's 'Smoky' Natural Wonder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SdZEJ_0gXgv6uw00
Chris Ried

A stretch of land separating North Carolina from Tennessee in the southeast is home to one of the most breathtaking tracts of untouched wilderness in the eastern United States.

The Great Smoky Mountains

As part of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, there are more than 520,000 acres of unspoiled wilderness that may be explored by foot, bicycle, or motor vehicle. Within the park are a variety of landscapes, including mountains and dense forests. Additionally, the park has sixteen peaks that are higher than 5900 feet in elevation each.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uduwh_0gXgv6uw00
Stephen Ellis

This park gets its name from the bluish-gray mist that often envelops the trees there. When seen from rest areas located along the park's back roads, the mountains are covered in thick, ancient woods, and the park's verdant peaks and slopes give the impression that they stretch on forever into the distance.

In the Great Smoky Mountains, the terrain is crisscrossed with clear mountain streams and roaring waterfalls. Hike to a number of stunning waterfalls along simple paths that may be accessed from scenic spots that are well designated and located along the park's roadways.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37GIp5_0gXgv6uw00
Kirk Thornton

The walk to Laurel Falls, which is 78 feet high, is a round-trip distance of 4 kilometers, while the climb to Hen Wallow Falls, which is 88 feet high, is a round-trip distance of approximately 7 kilometers through lush forests. In all, there are 1,290 kilometers of trekking routes throughout the park, and they vary in difficulty from moderate to challenging.

The Cataloochee Valley is recognized as one of the most peaceful areas of the park. Historical structures from the early 20th century, such as a schoolhouse, stables, and residences, still contain relics of the unique Southern Appalachian heritage of the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s8iaQ_0gXgv6uw00
Kirk Thornton

Visit the Mountain Farm Museum, located behind the Oconaluftee Visitor Center, to gain a better understanding of Smoky Mountain life during the 19th century. Several ancient log structures house the museum, including the blacksmith forge and the smokehouse, which are functional. The event will also feature live history displays performed by history buffs.

Several of the park's thirteen campsites offer visitors the opportunity to connect with nature. Aside from that, the college town of Asheville is by far the most lovely area to base oneself, and it has a wide choice of places to stay. Visit the Early Girl Eatery for some authentic Southern cooking while you're in town, and while you're there, take a detour to the Biltmore Estate, which is often referred to as the "Versailles of the United States."

