3 Remarkable Small Towns in Nevada

It's common to think of Nevada as a desert state, and that's true, it's arid and many areas are unpopulated. But tucked away in the mountains and valleys are a number of small towns that offer a glimpse into the state's rich history and diverse culture.

From the old west mining town of Virginia City (see below) to the artists' colony of Reno, Nevada's small towns offer something for everyone. Whether you're looking for a taste of the past or a creative escape, Nevada's small towns are perfect.

Virginia City

Looking for an old-west adventure? Then look no further than Virginia City, Nevada. This historic town was once a booming silver-mining town and was even the site of the Comstock Lode, one of the richest silver strikes in American history.

Today, Virginia City is a popular tourist destination, boasting a variety of shops, restaurants, hotels, and attractions.

Visitors can explore the town's museums and historic buildings, take a ride on the Virginia & Truckee Railroad, or pan for gold at the River of Gold.

There's also plenty of entertainment to be had, with live music and shows at the saloons and casinos. So whether you're looking to step back in time or enjoy some good old-fashioned fun, Virginia City is sure to please.

Caliente

Although it is one of the smallest towns in Nevada, Caliente is rich in history and culture. Founded in 1901, the town was originally a stop on the historic Pony Express trail.

These days, Caliente is best known for its unique nearby geothermal springs, which draw visitors from all over the world. The springs are said to have healing properties, and there are several spas and resorts in the area that offer treatments and therapies.

Caliente is also home to a variety of shops and restaurants, as well as a wide array of outdoor activities. Whether you are seeking relaxation, rejuvenation, or adventure, Caliente is the perfect destination.

Boulder City

Boulder City is a unique place. It’s a small town located in the Mojave Desert, about 30 miles from Las Vegas. And, along with Panaca, Boulder City prohibits gambling.

That’s because Boulder City was created to support the construction of the Hoover Dam, and gambling was seen as a distraction from that goal. Boulder City is now a popular vacation destination for travelers who wish to experience Nevada's desert landscape without having to venture to Las Vegas.

The town is home to several museums, art galleries, and restaurants, as well as hiking and biking trails. Boulder City is also the gateway to Lake Mead National Recreation Area, one of the largest man-made lakes in the world. So whether you’re looking for a relaxing getaway or an adventurous outdoor adventure, Boulder City is worth a visit.

