3 Dreamy Day Trips Ideas from Austin, Texas

Within a few minutes of the vibrant city of Austin, you will find yourself in Texas wine country, exploring charming small towns, or soaking up the sun in one of the many scenic state parks. There are numerous day trips from Austin that are ideal for those seeking to get away from the busyness of city life. Below are a few examples of the many possibilities.

Wimberley

Wimberley is a small town located just outside of Austin, Texas. Wimberly is notable for its boutiques, art galleries, and antique shops. In addition, there are parks and trails for hikers and cyclists to enjoy. Wimberley is also noted for its boot statues, which are among the most popular attractions. The statuettes can be found throughout downtown and are a tribute to the locale's Western heritage.

Another notable feature of Wimberley is Jacob's Well Natural Area.

This spot is perfect for swimming, picnicking, and relaxing in the sun. All in all, when looking for a day trip from Austin that offers a little bit of everything, Wimberley is an ideal destination.

New Braunfels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U9rLX_0g36KMu200
Laura College

New Braunfels is a charming city located in the Texas Hill Country, also just a short drive (about 50 minutes) from Austin. The city is best known for its German heritage, and you can still see evidence of this influence throughout the town.

From the historic Gruene district with its German-style architecture to the many restaurants serving traditional Bavarian cuisine, New Braunfels has a distinctly Old World feel.

The city is also home to a number of popular attractions, including the colossal Schlitterbahn water park, and nearby Natural Bridge Caverns, one of the largest caverns in Texas. Whether you are interested in a taste of history or a fun-filled vacation, New Braunfels has something to offer you.

Pedernales Falls State Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nwIu5_0g36KMu200
Kyle Vena

Looking for a nature retreat near Austin? Go to Pedernales Falls State Park, where you can view some of Texas' most spectacular waterfalls. The falls are an impressive example of cascading water over layers of sun-bleached limestone.

Along with the falls, the park offers hiking, camping, and picnicking opportunities. Overall, Pedernales Falls State Park is the perfect location to experience the great outdoors, whether you are looking for a day trip or a weekend getaway.

