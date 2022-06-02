3 Great Reasons to Visit West Virginia

West Virginia provides year-round outdoor and indoor adventure opportunities. Whether you're looking for an adrenaline-pumping adventure or a relaxing weekend getaway, there's something for everyone. And the following are three reasons why you should consider visiting West Virginia.

1. West Virginia is historical.

West Virginia has a long and intriguing history. The state was inhabited by Native Americans thousands of years ago. Their presence is still evident in the hundreds of mounds found throughout West Virginia, including the Grave Creek Mound and the Criel Mound.

Romney and Shepherdstown were established in 1762. West Virginia, however, would not become a state until 1863, when it separated from Virginia during the Civil War. Harpers Ferry played a significant role in the conflict, and many of the state's historical sites date from this period.

The state's industrial history is also fascinating. There are opportunities to explore a coal mine in Beckley or ride the Cass Scenic Railroad.

Finally, visit one of West Virginia's many museums for more information, such as the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum or the Watts Museum at West Virginia University.

2. It's got one of the best whitewater rivers in the world.

The Gauley River is one of the most popular whitewater rafting destinations in the world, and it’s easy to see why. This 25-mile stretch of river is packed with Class V+ rapids, including five legendarily challenging waves. The most famous of these is Pillow Rock Rapid, which plunges 30 feet into the Toilet Bowl before rushing around Volkswagen Rock at the bottom. Many rafters consider this to be one of the best whitewater experiences on Earth. If you’re looking for an adrenaline-pumping adventure, the Gauley River is definitely the place to go.

3. The famous Blackwater Falls.

Blackwater Falls State Park is one of West Virginia's most popular tourist destinations, and it's easy to see why. The centerpiece of the park is Blackwater Falls, a 57-foot waterfall that tumbles over sandstone ledges into a dark pool of water.

The falls get their name from the tannins that stain the waters of the Blackwater River, which flows through an 8-mile canyon on its way to the fall. Steps and viewing platforms provide year-round access to the falls, making it one of the most photographed sights in West Virginia. In addition to the falls, the park offers hiking, camping, picnicking, and fishing. Whether you're looking for relaxation or adventure, Blackwater Falls State Park will not disappoint.

