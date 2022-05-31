3 Delightful Small Towns in New York

Small towns are in abundance in the state of New York, each with its own unique character and charm. Whether you are looking for a foodie paradise like Ithaca, or an artsy village like Saratoga Springs, there are small towns in New York that appeal to everyone.

You can explore historic sites, shop for local goods, and sample the region's delicious wines and cheeses. In fact, with so many small towns to choose from, there is certain to be one that is ideal for every traveler.

Saranac Lake

You might want to consider visiting Saranac Lake, New York if you are looking for a memorable place to visit. From hiking and biking to kayaking and canoeing, there is plenty to do in the area.

The scenery in this area is beautiful, and the people there are friendly and helpful. And, of course, there's the Saranac Laboratory , which deserves to be on any visitor's list.

If you are looking for a place to relax and unwind while on vacation, Saranac Lake is also a tranquil place to stay. The area has several bed and breakfasts, as well as a number of restaurants and shops to choose from.

Whether you are seeking a holiday or a delightful spot to discover, Saranac Lake definitely warrants your attention.

Cooperstown

Cooperstown, New York is a small village located in the Otsego Lake region of upstate New York. The village is best known as the home of the Baseball Hall of Fame, but it also has a number of other attractions that make it worth a visit.

For history buffs, Cooperstown is home to several museums, including the Farmer's Museum and the Fenimore Art Museum.

The village is also a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts, with miles of hiking and biking trails winding through scenic forests and hills.

In addition, Cooperstown offers a variety of dining and shopping options, making it a great place to spend a weekend or longer. Whether you're a fan of baseball or simply looking for a charming place to explore, Cooperstown is definitely worth a visit.

Skaneateles

Skaneateles is a small town in upstate New York that is situated on the shores of Skaneateles Lake. The town is a popular tourist destination for its picturesque setting and abundance of activities.

Visitors can enjoy a variety of shops and restaurants, as well as boat tours and other outdoor activities. Skaneateles is also known for its annual Skaneateles Festival, which attracts musicians from all over the world.

Skaneateles is close to several major cities, making it an ideal destination for a day trip or weekend getaway. Whether you're looking for a relaxing vacation or a break from reality, Skaneateles has what you're looking for.

What's your take on these small towns to visit in New York?

