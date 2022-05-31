3 Charming Small Towns in Minnesota

Although Minnesota is known for its large cities such as Minneapolis and Saint Paul, it also has many charming small towns that are worth visiting. In general, small towns have a more relaxed pace, so they're a viable alternative to big cities. From cozy cafes serving homemade pies to quaint boutiques offering handmade jewelry, Minnesota has it all. So if you're looking for a unique travel destination, be sure to add one of Minnesota's small towns to your list.

Grand Marais

On the shores of Lake Superior in northeastern Minnesota lies the small town of Grand Marais. With its rich history and picturesque setting, the town has become a popular tourist destination.

In Grand Marais, visitors can hike and camp in nearby state parks, go fishing and boating on Lake Superior, and enjoy shopping and dining in local establishments.

Additionally, there are several art galleries and museums as well as a number of annual events, including the Art Festival. You'll find everything you're looking for in Grand Marais, whether you're trying to relax or have fun.

Lanesboro

Lanesboro, Minnesota, is a small town in the southeastern region of the state. It is located along the Root River, which makes it a popular destination for fishing, canoeing, and hiking.

In addition to its natural beauty, Lanesboro is home to a variety of unique shops and restaurants. For theater lovers, The Commonweal Theatre Company has been providing a wide variety of musical and theatrical performances throughout the year since 1989.

Whatever your interests, Lanesboro will not disappoint.

Red Wing

Located along the Mississippi River, Red Wing, Minnesota is a charming Midwestern town with a long history and plenty to see and do.

Visitors can explore the beautiful countryside, visit historic sites, and take advantage of the many amenities that the town has to offer.

There are also a number of delightful shops and businesses in Red Wing, which make it an ideal place to shop or enjoy a meal.

Whether you're looking for a relaxing getaway or an exciting adventure, Red Wing has something to offer everyone. Come visit this charming town and see for yourself.

What's your take on these small towns to visit in Minnesota?

Please feel free to leave your comments and opinions. And don't forget to share this article with your friends and family too!