3 Great Historic Places to Visit in Florida

Lincoln Report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DU4mR_0fumpvZo00
Philip Arambula

There is no doubt that, when it comes to American history, Florida is a state that has a rich and varied past. The state of Florida has played a role in some of the most significant events in the history of our country, from early Spanish settlements to battles fought on its soil.

Let's take a look at three great historic places that you can visit while you're here:

1. St. Augustine

Discovered by the Spanish explorer Pedro Menendez de Aviles in 1565, St. Augustine is the oldest continuously inhabited city in the United States initially founded by European traders.

Visitors today can explore the historic downtown district, visit the Castillo de San Marcos, or go on a ghost tour of the city.

2. Ft. Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale served as a strategic military outpost during the Second Seminole War and later as a base for the Union Army during the American Civil War.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JOcwT_0fumpvZo00
Don't forget to check out beautiful Ft. Lauderdale beach!Juan Pablo Mascanfroni

The city is now a popular tourist destination, particularly well known for its sandy beaches and vibrant nightlife. Nevertheless, the nearby Old Davie Schoolhouse Museum and Fort Lauderdale Historic Society are two places where visitors can learn more about the city's history.

3. Pensacola

Over the course of its history, Pensacola has been occupied by many different cultures, including the Spanish, the French, the British, and Americans.

There are many places in Pensacola to explore its rich history, such as the Pensacola Lighthouse and Maritime Museum, the Tivoli High House, and the Pensacola Historic Village.

The state of Florida is a great place to learn more about the history of America, whether you're a history buff or just curious about our past. Don't hesitate to get out there and take a look around!

Published by

The Lincoln Report

Miami, FL
