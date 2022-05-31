3 Lovely Small Towns in Louisiana

Louisiana is best known for its bigger cities like New Orleans and Baton Rouge, but its smaller towns are just as cool. The state's rich history and culture are on display in these towns, as well as a laid-back atmosphere.

Louisiana's small towns are also near some of its top attractions, like plantations and bayous. This means visitors can combine a small town trip with other things they want to do. Accordingly, Louisiana's smaller locales are great for getting out of the big city and experiencing something authentic.

Breaux Bridge

Breaux Bridge, a small city in Louisiana, possesses a distinctive personality. The town is renowned for its vibrant culture and delicious cuisine. Visitors can try Cajun food, listen to live music, and see local art.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25gfPX_0ftNhPFY00
Tyler Domingue

Additionally, Breaux Bridge is home to a number of historical landmarks, including the Longfellow-Evangeline State Historic Site. There's so much to do in Breaux Bridge that it's no wonder tourists come from all over.

Saint Francisville

The small Louisiana town of Saint Francisville has a lot to offer visitors. The town has a long history dating back to the 18th century when it began as "Spanish West Florida."

Today, the town is home to a number of historic sites and buildings, including the Rosedown Plantation.

In addition to its historical significance, Saint Francisville is also a great place for outdoor activities. State parks and wildlife areas surround the town, offering ample opportunities for hiking, camping, and fishing.

St. Francisville is definitely worth considering if you're looking for a place to get away from it all and enjoy some peace and quiet.

Abita Springs

Visitor attractions abound in the small town of Abita Springs, Louisiana. Abita Springs is conveniently located north of New Orleans, making it a good place to stay if you wish to explore the area.

However, the town has its own unique charm and is worth exploring in its own right. Visitors may engage in a variety of activities, including hiking, biking, and paddling along the scenic Abita River.

A visit to Abita Springs would not be complete without tasting the local beer from the Abita Brewery, made from spring water sourced from the nearby aquifer. Overall, you will find Abita Springs to be an ideal location for both a weekend getaway and a long vacation.

