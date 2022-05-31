A Guide to 3 Beautiful Small Towns in Ohio

Ohio's small towns possess a charm all their own. Even better, they are wonderful places to visit if you want to relax and enjoy some good old-fashioned hospitality. The experience will not disappoint.

Yellow Springs

Yellow Springs is a small village situated in southwest Ohio.

In recent years, Yellow Springs has become a popular retirement and tourist destination. One of the village's main attractions is the charming, yet vibrantly eclectic, downtown, which is lined with historic buildings and quaint shops.

The downtown area also offers a number of restaurants, pubs, and bars. In addition to its scenic setting, Yellow Springs has a number of trails for hiking and parks for visitors to enjoy. Due to its small-town charm, a variety of activities, and welcoming community, Yellow Springs makes for a wonderful vacation destination.

Marietta

In the heart of Appalachia lies the small town of Marietta, Ohio.

Visitor activities in Marietta include exploring the town's historical sites, hiking in local parks, and shopping.

For those who are looking for a little more excitement, there are several casinos nearby. Whether you want to relax or explore, Marietta is a great place for your vacation.

Granville

The small town of Granville, Ohio is a wonderful place to visit. With a population of just under 6,000, Granville is the perfect getaway from everyday city life.

Granville is home to Denison University, so it has a college town vibe.

Furthermore, there are several shops and restaurants downtown, as well as a farmers market. But what really makes Granville so special is the sense of community. It's a small town where everyone seems to know each other, and visitors are always made to feel welcome.

Granville is undoubtedly worth a visit if you are interested in exploring a charming small town.

