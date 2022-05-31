3 Fabulous Small Towns in West Virginia

If you are looking for a taste of Americana, there is no better place to visit than the small towns of West Virginia. The quaint main streets lined with shops and restaurants of these charming communities offer a glimpse into the past.

While each town has its own unique character, they all share a sense of history and tradition. In these locales, you are invited to sample the region's legendary cuisine, which includes hearty Appalachian stews and freshly baked pies. It is no surprise that West Virginia's small towns are some of the most attractive destinations in the state.

White Sulphur Springs

White Sulphur Springs is a small town brimming with history. It was originally settled around 1750 as a spa town with mineral springs thought to have healing properties.

While the springs remain a popular attraction today, visitors can also engage in a number of activities, including hiking, golfing, and horseback riding. Along with its natural beauty, White Sulphur Springs is home to a number of historical landmarks, such as the Greenbrier Resort, which has been visited by Presidents and other notable figures throughout history. Overall, White Sulphur Springs is the ideal retreat for those looking to relax or learn about local history.

Seebert

Seebert, West Virginia is known for its scenic beauty and outdoor recreational opportunities. Located near the Monongahela National Forest, Seebert offers hikers and nature enthusiasts the opportunity to explore the Allegheny Mountains. The forest is rich in plants and animals, and visitors can enjoy activities such as fishing, camping, and bird watching. If you are seeking to commune with nature, a trip to Seebert is definitely worthwhile.

Shepherdstown

Shepherdstown, located in the scenic Shenandoah Valley, is a charming town with a rich history and vibrant culture. Visitors to the town will find a variety of excellent restaurants, cafes, and shops, as well as plenty of entertainment options.

A visit to Shepherdstown would not be complete without a visit to the National Conservation Training Center, which offers an array of educational programs as well as recreational opportunities. Among the other popular attractions in Shepherdstown are the James Rumsey Monument, and the Historic Shepherdstown Museum. If you want a weekend escape or an extended vacation, Shepherdstown is the perfect destination.

What's your take on these small towns to visit in West Virginia?

