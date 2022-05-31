3 Classic Small Towns in Maine

Maine is best known for its long coastline, but the state also has a number of small towns that deserve a visit. Maine's smaller locales provide a unique insight into the state's history and culture, and they are typically less crowded than the more popular tourist destinations.

Furthermore, small towns typically enjoy a more relaxed atmosphere, making them an ideal getaway from the hectic pace of daily life. Whether you are interested in exploring Maine's maritime heritage or simply wish to sample its legendary lobster, a visit to one of its small towns is sure to be an unforgettable experience.

Kennebunkport

Kennebunkport is a picturesque seaside town in southern Maine. Kennebunkport is best known for its quaint shops, art galleries, and restaurants, but it also offers a variety of outdoor activities for visitors to enjoy.

Kennebunkport is particularly popular in the summer months when the warm weather and long days make it the perfect place to relax by the sea. However, the town is also worth visiting in the fall, when the leaves turn to beautiful shades of red and gold. No matter what time of year you visit Kennebunkport, you're sure to find something to enjoy in this charming seaside town.

Castine

Castine is a lovely town located on the coast of Maine. The city is mostly known for its well-preserved, 18th-century homes and buildings.

Castine is a wonderful place to explore historic sites, enjoy the breathtaking views of Penobscot Bay, and enjoy hiking and biking along the area's numerous trails.

Furthermore, Castine offers a number of excellent restaurants, shops, and galleries. If you are looking for a relaxing getaway or a chance to learn about New England's history, Castine will not disappoint.

Bar Harbor

Bar Harbor, Maine is best known as a summer tourist destination, and for good reason. The town is located on Mount Desert Island, which contains Acadia National Park.

There are a number of outdoor activities to choose from, including hiking, biking, kayaking, and fishing. Bar Harbor is also home to a number of museums and historical sites, making it an excellent destination to learn about the maritime history of the area.

No trip to Bar Harbor would be complete without taking a scenic boat tour of the nearby islands. Overall, Bar Harbor offers a variety of vacation options, whether you are seeking an active or relaxing getaway.

