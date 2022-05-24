The 3 Best Small Towns in Vermont

Vermont is a stunning state located in New England. It's well known for its abundance of wilderness, and it's a popular destination for hikers, campers, and nature lovers.

The state is also home to many small towns, which are perfect for a day trip or a weekend getaway. From the charming town of Woodstock (see below) to the lively city of Burlington, there's something for everyone in Vermont. And don't forget to sample the state's famous maple syrup.

So whether you're looking for adventure or relaxation, Vermont is the perfect place to visit.

Woodstock

Located in the Green Mountains of Vermont, Woodstock is a charming small town with a rich history. Many of the town's 18th and 19th-century buildings have been well preserved, including the Old Methodist Church.

Visitors may also explore the Simon Pearce glass factory ( ten minutes away in Quechee, Vermont) or take a scenic hike up Mount Tom. Naturally, skiing and snowboarding are popular in the winter, and hiking and mountain biking are more popular in the summer.

Whether you want to relax or explore, Woodstock is the ideal destination for your next getaway.

Chester

Also nestled in the scenic Green Mountains of Vermont, Chester is a charming small town with a rich history and plenty of activities for visitors to enjoy. The town's picturesque Main Street is lined with historic buildings, art galleries, and unique shops.

There are also several restaurants, cafes, and taverns, as well as a variety of lodging options. Chester is home to several parks and recreation areas and a day trip (6hrs) to beautiful Okemo Mountain Resort offers year-round recreation, including skiing and snowboarding in the winter and hiking and mountain biking in the summer.

For those interested in learning more about the area's history, the Chester Historical Society offers exhibits on the region's Native American inhabitants, early settlers, and industrial heritage. With its beautiful setting and wealth of things to do, Chester is an ideal destination for a Vermont getaway.

Manchester

Manchester is a quaint little town located in Vermont and home to the iconic Equinox Resort, which has been welcoming guests since 1853.

Manchester is also home to many art galleries, boutique shops, and restaurants. Visitors can enjoy a variety of outdoor activities in the region, including hiking, biking, and skiing.

Additionally, the town hosts a variety of events throughout the year, including the Manchester Fall Art and Craft Festival and the Winterfest. Overall, Manchester is the perfect place for those who wish to explore Vermont's natural beauty or learn more about its rich history.

