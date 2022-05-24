The 3 Best Small Towns in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is a state with a lot to offer, and that extends to its small towns. While Pennsylvania's big cities are certainly worth a visit, its small towns offer a more intimate look at the state's history and culture. From the picturesque Amish country to the vibrant small towns of the Poconos, Pennsylvania has something for everyone. And of course, no visit to Pennsylvania would be complete without a stop in Hershey, the self-proclaimed "Sweetest Place on Earth."

Whether you're looking for charming shops, delicious food, or just a chance to slow down and enjoy the simple things in life, Pennsylvania's small towns have a lot to offer. So next time you're planning a trip to Pennsylvania, be sure to give its small towns a look. You might just be surprised at what you find.

Johnstown

The city of Johnstown, Pennsylvania is located in the foothills of the Laurel Mountains. The city was founded in 1800 and became an important industrial center in the 19th and early 20th centuries.

As a result of its picturesque setting and intriguing history, Johnstown is a popular tourist attraction today. There are several museums in the city, including the Flood Museum which tells the story of the disastrous flood of 1889.

In addition to its outdoor activities, Johnstown is known for its hiking, fishing, and canoeing on the nearby Little Conemaugh River. With its rich history and beautiful setting, Johnstown is an ideal place for a day trip or weekend getaway.

Lititz

Founded in 1756 by Moravian settlers and nestled in the heart of Pennsylvania Dutch Country, Lititz is a charming town with a rich history. Today, visitors can still see traces of the Moravian influence in the architecture of the historic downtown area.

In addition to its quaint shops and restaurants, downtown Lititz is home to the world-famous Wilbur Chocolate Factory. Visitors can take a tour of the factory and learn about the history of chocolate-making. With its small-town charm and rich heritage, Lititz is an ideal destination for a weekend getaway.

Jim Thorpe

Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania, named after the famed Native American athlete is a small town with a big heart.

Today, visitors can explore the town's rich heritage at the Asa Packer Mansion, the Mauch Chunk Museum, and the Old Jail Museum.

Jim Thorpe is also a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts, as it offers hiking, biking, and canoeing opportunities in the nearby Lehigh Gorge State Park. Whether you're interested in history or nature, Jim Thorpe is sure to have something for you.

