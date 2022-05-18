The 3 Best Beaches in Connecticut

Connecticut's beaches are some of the best in New England, offering a wide variety of activities for visitors to enjoy. While most of the state's beaches are located within state parks, there are also plenty of public beaches that are perfect for swimming, sunbathing, and picnicking.

In addition, many of these beaches are located near other attractions, such as restaurants, shops, and museums. As a result, visitors to Connecticut's beaches can easily find something to do regardless of their interests. Whether you're looking for a place to relax or a locale to explore, Connecticut's beaches have something to offer everyone.

Hammonasset Beach State Park

Hammonasset State Park is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Connecticut. Located on the shore of Long Island Sound, the park offers two miles of beachfront, as well as a campground, picnic areas, and hiking trails. Visitors can enjoy swimming, sunbathing, fishing, and exploring the tidal pools at low tide. Hammonasset is also a great place for birdwatching, as it is home to a wide range of migrating birds.

In addition to its natural beauty, the park also has a rich history. Archaeological excavations have uncovered artifacts that date back to the early Native American inhabitants of the region. Today, Hammonasset State Park is a cherished resource for residents and visitors alike.

Calf Pasture Beach

Calf Pasture is a great place for a day at the beach. With three-quarters of a mile of coastline, it has plenty of room for swimming, sunbathing, and picnicking.

The beach is also well-equipped with showers, bathrooms, and a concession stand. Whether you're looking for a relaxed day by the water or an unbeatable walk along the shores, Calf Pasture is the perfect spot.

Ocean Beach Park

New London's Ocean Beach Park is a fantastic place to enjoy a day at the beach with your family. The half-mile shoreline provides plenty of space for swimming, sunbathing, and beach games. And the soft sand is perfect for building sandcastles or just relaxing under the sun.

There are also several other attractions at the park, including a playground, a picnic area, and a bandstand. So whether you're looking to spend a day in the sun or just take in some fresh air, Ocean Beach Park is definitely worth a visit.

