The 3 Best Beaches in Michigan

Michigan is a state that is rich in beautiful beaches. The Great Lakes provide a stunning backdrop for Michigan's 3,200 miles of coastline. With so many options, it can be difficult to decide which beach to visit.

However, with a little research, it's easy to find the perfect beach for any activity or interest. Those looking for a quiet experience can find lots of secluded beaches to relax on, while those looking for a more active vacation can find plenty of beaches with excellent swimming, fishing, and hiking.

No matter what kind of beach experience you are looking for, Michigan is sure to have something for you.

Cheboygan State Park Beach

The beach at Cheboygan State Park offers a wide range of activities for visitors to enjoy. In addition to swimming and sunbathing, the beach also provides a perfect setting for picnicking, hiking, and bird watching.

The sand dunes give a natural windbreak, making it an ideal spot for kitesurfing and windsurfing. And the gentle waves make it a popular place for stand-up paddleboarding and kayaking. With so much to see and do, it's no wonder that the beach at Cheboygan State Park is one of the most popular destinations in Michigan.

Mackinaw City Beach

Mackinaw City Beach is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful beaches in Michigan. It boasts a large, sandy beach that is perfect for swimming and walking, as well as a stunning view of Lake Huron. The dunes that surround the beach are also a major selling point, providing a unique and picturesque landscape.

In addition to its natural beauty, Mackinaw City Beach is also convenient to a variety of shops and historical sites. This makes it the perfect destination for a day trip or a longer vacation. Whether you're looking to relax on the beach or explore the nearby town, Mackinaw City Beach has something to offer everyone.

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is one of Michigan's most beloved natural treasures. The park spans more than 35 miles of shoreline, and its sand dunes are a sight to behold. Visitors can explore the golden sand beaches, take in the stunning views of Lake Michigan, and hike through the dunes. The park is also home to a variety of wildlife, including bald eagles, ospreys, and peregrine falcons. With so much to see and do, it's no wonder Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Michigan.

What's your take on the best beaches to visit in Michigan?

