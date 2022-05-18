The 3 Best Beaches in Alabama

Most visitors to Alabama's beaches are drawn in by the promise of warm waters and soft, sandy shores. And while the state's beaches certainly deliver on that front, there's much more to appreciate about them.

In particular, the small towns located near the beaches are perfect for families looking for a laid-back getaway. These towns are typically characterized by their friendly atmosphere and array of family-friendly activities. Whether it's exploring the local shops and restaurants or simply taking a walk on the beach, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Best of all, the temperate climate means that these activities can be enjoyed almost year-round. So if you're looking for a beach vacation that's both relaxing and enjoyable for the whole family, Alabama is the perfect destination.

Orange Beach

Orange Beach is a beautiful vacation destination located in the Gulf of Mexico. The area is well known for its alabaster sand beaches, which are perfect for relaxing or playing in the waves. There are also plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy, from renting a bike, kayaking, or stretching your legs on the Hugh S. Branyon Backcountry Trail.

In addition, Orange Beach is home to a variety of restaurants, shops, and entertainment options, so you can always find something to do if you get restless on the beach. Whether you're looking for a place to relax or an adventure-filled vacation, Orange Beach is an excellent choice.

Gulf State Park

Gulf State Park in Alabama is a haven for outdoor lovers. With 28 miles of trails, 2 miles of beaches, and plenty of paddling and swimming opportunities in Lake Shelby, the park offers something for everyone.

And with 6,500 acres of land to explore, there's no shortage of activities to enjoy. In short, Gulf State Park is the perfect place to get away from it all and explore the great outdoors. So what are you waiting for? Come see what the park has to offer.

Gulf Shores

Gulf Shores is a beautiful beach town located on the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama. The town is home to 32 miles of white sand beaches, which are popular among locals and tourists alike. The Gulf waters are warm and inviting, making it a perfect destination for swimming, sunbathing, and other water activities.

In addition to the beach, Gulf Shores also provides a variety of shops, restaurants, and attractions. Golfers will enjoy the town's nine championship golf courses, while nature lovers can explore the Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge nearby. Whether you're looking for a relaxing getaway or an action-packed vacation, Gulf Shores has something to offer everyone.

