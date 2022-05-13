A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is a state with a lot to offer tourists. It is home to some of the country's most iconic historical sites, including Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell. The state also has a rich cultural heritage, with a diverse array of museums and art galleries.

Pennsylvania is also a great place to enjoy the outdoors, with its scenic parks and hiking trails. And, of course, no visit to Pennsylvania would be complete without sampling the local cuisine, which includes Philly cheesesteaks and Pittsburgh's famous Primanti Brothers sandwiches. In short, Pennsylvania has something for everyone, making it a great choice for a vacation destination.

Delaware Water Gap

The Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area is a 70,000-acre park that straddles the border between Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The park is home to a wide variety of wildlife, including black bears, white-tailed deer, and bald eagles. The Delaware River, which runs through the park, is a popular destination for canoeing and kayaking. The river is also a popular fishing spot, and anglers can expect to catch trout, bass, and catfish. Overall, the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area is a unique and scenic place that offers something for everyone.

Ohiopyle State Park

Ohiopyle State Park is a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts, and it's easy to see why. The park is home to the Youghiogheny River, which provides ample opportunities for activities like fishing, canoeing, and kayaking.

In addition, the river is surrounded by lush vegetation and scenic hiking trails. Whether you're looking for a challenging hike or a relaxing stroll, Ohiopyle State Park has something to offer. Best of all, the park is just a short drive from Pittsburgh (51 miles), making it a great option for a weekend getaway. So if you're looking for a place to enjoy the outdoors, be sure to add Ohiopyle State Park to your list.

Hickory Run State Park

Nestled in the Pocono Mountains, Hickory Run State Park is a nature lover's paradise. With more than 40 miles of hiking trails, the park offers something for everyone, from gentle strolls through the woods to challenging hikes up mountainsides. In addition to its many hiking trails, the park also features a variety of other attractions, including a large lake perfect for swimming and fishing, picnicking areas, and a playground. Whether you're looking for a day of adventure or a peaceful place to relax, Hickory Run State Park is sure to please.

What's your take on the best places to visit in Pennsylvania?

Please feel free to leave your comments and opinions. And don't forget to share this article with your friends and family too!