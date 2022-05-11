A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Kentucky

Kentucky is often known for its fried chicken and bourbon, but there is so much more to the state than that. For one thing, it's home to the world's longest cave system, Mammoth Cave National Park. There are also plenty of opportunities for outdoor activities like hiking, camping, and fishing. And of course, there's the Kentucky Derby, one of the most prestigious horse races in the world.

In short, Kentucky has something for everyone. Whether you're looking for a delicious meal or an adventure in the great outdoors, you'll find it in Kentucky.

Big South Fork National River

The Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area is a great place to get up close and personal with nature. The park offers a variety of activities for all ages, from fishing and hiking to camping and horseback riding. And with over 125,000 acres, there are plenty of opportunities to explore the abundant wildlife, with over 160 species of animals calling the park home. Whether you're looking for a day trip or a weekend getaway, the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area is a great place to experience nature at its best.

Land Between the Lakes

Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area is a 110,000-acre park in Tennessee and Kentucky. It's located between Kentucky Lake, which is the largest man-made lake in the United States, and Lake Barkley. The two lakes are connected by a canal, and there are a number of hiking trails and scenic drives in the area. Land Between the Lakes is also home to an elk and bison prairie, which is one of the only places in the world where you can see these animals roaming freely. In addition to its natural beauty, Land Between the Lakes is also a great place for birdwatching, fishing, and camping.

Kentucky Bourbon Trail

The Kentucky Bourbon Trail is a collection of distilleries that offer tours and tastings of their signature spirits. The trail is named for Kentucky's most famous export, bourbon whiskey. While bourbon can be made anywhere in the United States, 95% of it is produced in Kentucky. The state's climate is ideal for aging the spirit in oak barrels, and its limestone-filtered water gives the bourbon a unique flavor.

Visitors to the Bourbon Trail will have the opportunity to sample some of the world's finest whiskey and learn about the distilling process. They will also be able to explore the beautiful countryside of Kentucky and visit some of its historic towns.

For spirits lovers, the Kentucky Bourbon Trail is a must-see destination.

What's your take on the best places to visit in Kentucky?

Please feel free to leave your comments and opinions. And don't forget to share this article with your friends and family too!