A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Rhode Island

Rhode Island may be the smallest state in the US, but it packs a big punch when it comes to tourist attractions. From its bustling capital of Providence to its sandy beaches and historic towns, there is something for everyone to enjoy in Rhode Island.

The state is also home to a number of world-renowned museums, including the Newport Art Museum and the RISD Museum. And of course, no visit to Rhode Island would be complete without taking a leisurely stroll along the famous Newport Cliff Walk.

With so much to see and do, it's no wonder that Rhode Island is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country.

Beavertail Lighthouse

The Beavertail Lighthouse is a historic landmark located in Rhode Island. It was first built in 1856 and has been an important navigation aid for ships passing through Narragansett Bay ever since. The lighthouse is named after the nearby Beavertail Point, which is the southernmost point of Conanicut Island.

The Beavertail Lighthouse has undergone several renovations over the years, but it remains an active beacon to this day. Visitors can tour the lighthouse grounds and museum, and enjoy stunning views of Narragansett Bay from the observation deck.

Narragansett Beaches

Narragansett is a town in Washington County and one of the most popular tourist destinations in the state, with its beautiful beaches, historic landmarks, and lively nightlife.

Visitors to Narragansett can enjoy many different activities, including swimming, sunbathing, fishing, hiking, and boating. There are also several museums and galleries in the town, making it a perfect destination for those who enjoy learning about history and culture. Whether you're looking for a relaxing vacation or an exciting adventure, Narragansett is sure to have something for you.

Mohegan Bluffs

On a clear day, the steps down Mohegan Bluffs's viewing point may seem daunting, but it's well worth the effort to soak in the panorama. As you descend, take your time to appreciate the different layers of the bluff. First, you'll see the dramatic cliff face that rises up from the water. Then, you'll notice the thicket of trees and bushes that cling to the rocky hillside. Finally, you'll catch a glimpse of the blue waters beyond. As you reach the bottom, you can sit back and enjoy the view of Rhode Island in all its glory. Just be sure to take some time to climb back up before the sun sets.

