A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Tennessee

Tennessee is a state of contrasts. Its cities include Nashville, the home of country music, and Memphis, the home of blues and rock 'n' roll. But its scenery is just as varied, with rolling hills, and lush forests.

Tennessee is also home to some of the best barbecue in the country, as well as many other delicious Southern specialties.

So whether you're looking for music, scenery, or food, you'll find it in Tennessee.

Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area

Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area is a unique and pristine wilderness area that straddles the border between Kentucky and Tennessee. The area is home to a wealth of plant and animal life, as well as an abundance of scenic beauty.

While the majority of the land is undeveloped, there are several developed areas that offer facilities for camping, picnicking, fishing, and hiking. In addition, the recreation area provides an opportunity to learn about the history and culture of the region through its many educational programs.

Whether you're looking for a place to enjoy a leisurely stroll or an invigorating hike, Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area is sure to please nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

Gatlinburg

Gatlinburg is a popular destination for tourists from all over the United States. Every year, thousands of people flock to the town to enjoy the scenery and the attractions. While Gatlinburg is best known for its proximity to the Great Smoky Mountains, it also has a lot to offer in terms of history and culture.

The town was first settled in 1807 and was originally called White Oaks Flats. It was later renamed Gatlinburg after its core founder, Radford Gatlin. Today, Gatlinburg is home to a number of museums and historic sites, as well as a variety of shops and restaurants.

Knoxville

While Knoxville is perhaps best known as the home of the University of Tennessee, there is much more to this city than just college football. Knoxville has a thriving arts and culture scene, with a number of museums and theaters.

The Knoxville Museum of Art houses a permanent collection of American art as well as rotating exhibitions, while the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra is one of the city's most beloved cultural institutions.

Knoxville offers a wide range of dining and shopping options. From upscale restaurants to local boutiques, there is something for everyone in Knoxville. In recent years, the city has also become a destination for craft beer lovers, with a number of breweries and taprooms opening up downtown.

Whether you're looking for a night out on the town or a leisurely afternoon exploring the city's many attractions, Knoxville has something to offer.

What's your take on the best places to visit in Tennessee?

