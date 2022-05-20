A Guide to the 5 Best Places to Visit in Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EXKcb_0fabvTpz00
Benjamin Rascoe

There's no doubt about it, Illinois is a great place to explore the Midwest. The state is home to a teeming city, rural farmland, and everything in between. Whether you're looking for an urban escape or a rural retreat, you'll find what you're looking for in Illinois.

The state's capital, Chicago, is a veritable hot spot of activity. From world-class museums and excellent dining to endless shopping and nightlife options, there's something for everyone in the Windy City.

If you're looking to get away from it all, though, Illinois also boasts plenty of rural charm. Small towns dot the landscape, and there's no shortage of things to do in the great outdoors. From hiking and camping to fishing and hunting, there's something for everyone in Illinois.

So whether you're looking for excitement or relaxation, you'll find it in the Land of Lincoln. Come see what all the fuss is about and explore Illinois today.

Tunnel Hill State Trail

Although it may not be as well-known as some of the other trails in Illinois, the Tunnel Hill State Trail is definitely worth a visit. Spanning a distance of more than 45 miles, the trail offers stunning views of the Shawnee National Forest (see more below), as well as a chance to view some of the state's abundant wildlife.

The trail is also open year-round, making it a great option for hikers, bikers, and horseback riders looking to explore Illinois' natural beauty. Best of all, the trailhead is easily accessible from Chicago, making it a convenient destination for weekend getaways. So next time you're looking for a new place to explore, be sure to add the Tunnel Hill State Trail to your list. You won't be disappointed.

Chicago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vba3a_0fabvTpz00
Max Bender

Chicago is a truly massive city, and it has a lot to offer visitors. From world-renowned museums and cultural institutions to delicious food and plenty of nightlife options, there is something for everyone in Chicago.

The city is also home to a number of iconic landmarks, including the Willis Tower and the Magnificent Mile. Plus, with Lake Michigan right at its doorstep, Chicago offers visitors the opportunity to enjoy both urban and natural highlights. In short, it is no wonder that Chicago is one of the most popular destinations in Illinois.

Shawnee National Forest

The Shawnee National Forest is a haven for nature enthusiasts and outdoor lovers of all stripes. With over 280,000 acres of forest to explore, there is no shortage of activities to enjoy. The forest is home to a diverse array of plant and animal life, as well as numerous hiking trails, scenic vistas, and campgrounds.

Nature enthusiasts can find solitude in the forest's many remote areas, or explore the more developed areas where they can find amenities such as picnic tables and fire pits. For those who love spending time outdoors, the Shawnee National Forest is a veritable paradise. Whether you're looking for an afternoon hike or a week-long camping trip, the Shawnee National Forest has something to offer everyone.

Springfield

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nuDaJ_0fabvTpz00
Andrew Adams

As the state capital of Illinois, Springfield is a city with a long history and plenty of things to see and do. Founded in 1821, Springfield was originally designed as a planned city, and many of its original streets and buildings are still standing today.

One of the most popular tourist attractions is the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, which chronicles the life and legacy of the 16th president. Other notable sights include the State Capitol Building (pictured above), which dates back to 1888, and the Old State Capitol, where Abraham Lincoln once gave a speech.

Springfield is also home to a number of parks, including Lincoln Park, which features a statue of Lincoln as well as a copy of the Gettysburg Address. With its mix of historical landmarks and modern amenities, Springfield is a great destination for both history buffs and those just looking to enjoy a weekend away.

Starved Rock State Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AqHoJ_0fabvTpz00
Ryan Heuer

The Illinois River is one of the most popular attractions at Starved Rock State Park. The river runs through the park and is a great place to cool off on a hot summer day. Visitors can swim, fish, and canoe in the river. The Illinois River is also a great place to see wildlife. The river is home to many different species of fish, including bass, catfish, and trout. In addition, the river is a popular nesting spot for bald eagles.

Visitors can also take advantage of the many hiking trails in the park. The trails wind through the woods and offer breathtaking views of the river. Whether you're looking for a place to cool off or a chance to see some stunning scenery, the Illinois River is a great place to visit.

What's your take on the best places to visit in Illinois?

