A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Hawaii

The state of Hawaii is located in the central Pacific Ocean and is made up of eight major islands. It is the most isolated population center in the world with over 2,500 miles from California and 4,117 miles from Japan.

Because of its isolation, Hawaii has a very unique culture that is a mix of Polynesian, American, Asian, and European influences. The Hawaiian language is also unique, with only about 2,000 native speakers left in the world.

In addition to its cultural uniqueness, Hawaii is also known for its beautiful beaches and scenery. The island chain is home to several active volcanoes, as well as the world's tallest sea cliffs. With so much to offer, it's no wonder that Hawaii is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world.

Waimea Canyon

Waimea Canyon is one of the most iconic natural features of the Hawaiian Islands. Formed by millions of years of erosion, the canyon is a vast chasm that extends inland from Kauai's Na Pali Coast. At over 14 miles long and 3,600 feet deep, it is often referred to as the "Grand Canyon of the Pacific."

While Waimea Canyon may not be as large or as old as its terrestrial counterpart, it is nonetheless an impressive sight. The canyon's red cliffs contrast sharply with the verdant foliage of the surrounding forest, and its size allows for dramatic views from its many lookout points.

Honolulu

Honolulu, the capital of Hawaii, is a must-see for any traveler to the Islands. The city is home to beautiful beaches, world-class shopping, and a vibrant nightlife scene. However, Honolulu is also steeped in history and culture. Visitors can explore the sites of the Pearl Harbor attack, learn about the native Hawaiian people at the Bishop Museum, or take a stroll through Chinatown. With so much to see and do, Honolulu is sure to please any traveler seeking an enjoyable and educational experience.

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

Hawaii's Volcanoes National Park is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the state. And it's no wonder - the park is home to two of the world's most active volcanoes, Kilauea and Mauna Loa. Visitors can explore lava tubes, hike through rainforests, and even take a helicopter ride over an active volcano.

But the park isn't just about volcanoes. The summit of Mauna Loa offers breathtaking views of the surrounding island chain, and the sites of ancient Hawaiian villages are scattered throughout the park. Whether you're interested in geology, history, or just taking in some incredible scenery, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is definitely worth a visit.

