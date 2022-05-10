A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Idaho

Idaho is often referred to as the "Gem State." This nickname is fitting because, in many ways, Idaho is truly a gem among states. For starters, Idaho boasts some of the most beautiful and diverse scenery in the country. From the lush forests of the Panhandle to the scenic lakes of the Sawtooth Mountains, Idaho has something for everyone.

In addition, Idaho is home to a wealth of history and culture. The silver mining town of Kellogg, for example, is a popular tourist destination for those interested in exploring the state's rich heritage. Overall, it's easy to see why Idaho is considered one of the gems of the United States.

Sandpoint

Sandpoint is a small city in northern Idaho, situated on the shore of Lake Pend Oreille. Idaho's largest lake, Pend Oreille is 43 miles long and up to 1,150 feet deep. It's a popular spot for swimming, boating, and fishing, as well as for simply enjoying the stunning mountain scenery.

The lake is home to several species of fish, including rainbow trout, cutthroat trout, and kokanee salmon. There are also several boat ramps and marinas where you can launch your own vessel or rent one. Whether you're looking for a peaceful place to relax or an adventurous playground, Lake Pend Oreille has something to offer everyone.

Lava Hot Springs

Lava Hot Springs is a town in southeastern Idaho, United States, located along the Portneuf River. It is part of the Pocatello metropolitan area. The population was 447 by the most recent census. However, the population swells to approximately 5,000 on weekends and during holidays due to tourists coming to enjoy the hot springs.

The town is named for the nearby hot springs that flow from the mountainside and empty into several large pools. These pools are open to the public and are a popular destination for both locals and visitors. The water is heated by geothermal activity and is rich in minerals, making it said to have therapeutic properties.

In addition to the hot springs, the town is also home to a dozen or so family-friendly resorts, making it an ideal vacation spot for families. With its mix of natural beauty and man-made amenities, Lava Hot Springs has something to offer everyone.

Idaho Falls

Idaho Falls is a great place to vacation if you're looking for a wide variety of activities. The falls themselves are impressively wide, and there's plenty of hiking and fishing in the surrounding area. You can also find several good restaurants and cafés in town, as well as a few museums and art galleries.

And if you're looking for something truly unique, be sure to check out the Idaho Potato Museum in nearby Blackfoot. Idaho Falls may not be the deepest or most dramatic waterfall around, but it's definitely worth a visit.

