A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Delaware

Delaware may be the second smallest state in the country, but it more than makes up for its size with its natural beauty. And, the state is home to some of the most popular beaches on the East Coast.

Inland, Delaware boasts numerous parks and forested areas, as well as several quaint colonial towns. Whether you're looking for a place to relax on the beach or take a hike through the woods, Delaware has something to offer.

So next time you're looking for a getaway, don't overlook the little state that packs a big punch.

Fenwick Island State Park

Fenwick Island State Park is a hidden gem located in southeast Maryland, just a short drive from the bustling beach town of Ocean City. The park boasts untouched nature and beautiful beaches, making it the perfect place to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Visitors can enjoy sunbathing, swimming, and surfing along the park's scenic shoreline. In addition, the park is home to a variety of wildlife, including birds, mammals, and reptiles. Overall, Fenwick Island State Park is a great place to enjoy the outdoors and experience all that nature has to offer.

Cape Henlopen State Park

Cape Henlopen State Park is a great place for outdoor enthusiasts of all ages. Located on the eastern outskirts of Lewes, the park offers fantastic hiking and camping opportunities, as well as gorgeous views of Delaware Bay.

The pine forests and wetlands are home to a variety of wildlife, making it a perfect spot for birdwatching. In addition, the park has several fishing piers and a beautiful beach, making it a superb place to relax and enjoy the natural beauty of Delaware.

Whether you're looking for an adventurous hike or a peaceful picnic by the water, Cape Henlopen State Park is sure to please.

Wilmington

Of all the cities in Delaware, Wilmington is by far the most populous and vibrant. Located at the confluence of the Christina and Brandywine Rivers, it is a beautiful and historic city with a thriving arts scene.

The city is home to several interesting and impressive historical attractions, including the Grand Opera House and the Delaware Art Museum. In addition, Wilmington is also home to a number of businesses and cultural organizations. Whether you're interested in history or the arts, there's sure to be something in Wilmington that will appeal to you.

What's your take on the best places to visit in Delaware?

Please feel free to leave your comments and opinions. And don't forget to share this article with your friends and family too!