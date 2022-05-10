A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Vermont

Vermont is one of the most photogenic states in the country. From the mountains to the lakes, there is scenic beauty at every turn. The state is also home to some of the prettiest towns in the country, including Woodstock and Stowe.

In addition, Vermont has a rich history that is reflected in its buildings and landmarks. For photographers, Vermont is a paradise. There are endless opportunities to capture stunning images of the natural landscape and man-made wonders. With its picturesque setting and abundance of photo ops, Vermont is a photographer's and vacationer's dream come true.

Quechee Gorge

The Quechee Gorge is one of Vermont's most popular tourist destinations. Even though it's not as large as the Grand Canyon, it still offers some stunning views. The gorge is located in the town of Quechee, and it's easy to get to from major highways. There are several viewing areas along the rim of the gorge, and there's also a hiking trail that takes you down into the canyon.

The Quechee Gorge is a great place to go for a scenic hike, and it's also a popular spot for picnicking and swimming. Even if you don't have time for a long hike, it's still definitely worth stopping by to take in the views.

Manchester

Manchester is a popular tourist destination for good reasons. One reason is the town's close proximity to several major ski resorts, including Stratton Mountain Resort and Bromley Mountain Resort. The town is also home to a variety of shops and restaurants, as well as a number of historical attractions.

Manchester is also known for its picturesque setting, nestled among the lush Green Mountains. In addition, the town offers a variety of year-round activities, making it an ideal destination for visitors of all ages. Whether you're looking to hit the slopes or simply enjoy the beauty of Vermont, Manchester is sure to please.

Shelburne

Shelburne is a town in Vermont that is known for its tranquility. It is located less than seven miles south of Burlington, which is the state's largest city. The town is a popular destination for tourists who are looking to escape the hustle and bustle of urban life.

Shelburne is home to a number of attractions, including Shelburne Museum, which houses an extensive collection of American art and artifacts. There are also several parks and hiking trails in the area that offer stunning views of Lake Champlain and the Adirondack Mountains.

In addition, Shelburne is home to a number of quaint shops and restaurants that add to the town's small-town charm. Overall, visitors to Shelburne will find that it is a great place to relax and enjoy the natural beauty of Vermont.

