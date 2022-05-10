A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Colorado

Colorado is a state full of surprises. From its towering mountains to its expansive plains, the state offers a variety of landscapes to explore.

Colorado is definitely a great destination for outdoor activities year-round. In the winter, visitors can enjoy skiing and snowboarding in the Rocky Mountains, and in the summer, they can bike, hike, and camp in the state's many parks and forests.

Colorado is also home to a number of cities and towns that offer their own unique attractions. In Denver, visitors can experience the state's history and culture at the Colorado State Capitol or the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. And in Boulder, they can explore the University of Colorado campus or take a stroll along Pearl Street Mall.

No matter what time of year it is, Colorado is a great place to visit.

Rocky Mountain National Park

The Rocky Mountain National Park is a popular destination for national park visitors. The park is located just a few miles from Estes Park, Colorado, and it offers stunning views of the Rocky Mountains. Visitors to the park can enjoy hiking, camping, fishing, and picnicking. The park also features a variety of wildlife, including bighorn sheep, elk, and deer.

In addition to its natural beauty, the Rocky Mountain National Park is also home to a variety of historical sites. These include the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge, which was established in 2004 to provide a home for bears, coyotes, and other predators that had been displaced by development.

The park also contains Trail Ridge Road, which is the highest paved road in the United States. Overall, the Rocky Mountain National Park is an ideal destination for those who love nature and history.

Mesa Verde National Park

Mesa Verde is one of the most popular National Parks in the United States. Located in southwestern Colorado, the park protects over 4,000 archaeological sites, including 600 cliff dwellings. These dwellings were constructed by the Ancestral Pueblo people between 1200 and 1300 CE and offer a remarkable glimpse into the lives of these early inhabitants of the region.

Today, Mesa Verde is a popular tourist destination, and visitors can take guided tours of some of the cliff dwellings. However, even if you don't take a tour, there are plenty of cliff dwellings that you can view from overlooks throughout the park. Whether you've seen cliff dwellings before or not, Mesa Verde is sure to impress.

Garden of the Gods

The Garden of the Gods is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Colorado Springs. Located just a few miles from the city center, the park features a variety of unique geological formations, including 300-foot-high sandstone fins and jagged rock towers.

The area is also home to a variety of plant and animal life, making it a popular destination for hiking and wildlife watching. While the park is best known for its dramatic landscape, it also has a rich history. The area was once home to Native American tribes, and the rock formations have been used as a backdrop for movies and TV shows. Today, the Garden of the Gods is a registered National Natural Landmark and one of the most popular tourist destinations in Colorado.

