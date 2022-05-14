A Guide to the 4 Best Places to Visit in West Virginia

West Virginia is renowned for its natural beauty, and it offers a wealth of opportunities for outdoor recreation. In the winter, visitors can enjoy skiing and snowboarding at one of the many resorts in the state. In the spring and summer, there are countless hiking and camping destinations, as well as opportunities for fishing, kayaking, and whitewater rafting. And in the fall, the state's forests come alive with color, making it a popular destination for leaf-peeping. No matter what time of year it is, West Virginia is an outdoor lover's paradise.

Seneca Rocks State Park

The Seneca Rocks are a prominent landmark in West Virginia, towering over the surrounding landscape at almost 900 feet tall. The rocks are comprised of ancient sandstone and sit atop a foundation of even older metamorphic rocks. They are part of the Spruce Knob - Seneca State Park, which covers nearly 100,000 acres and includes several hiking trails and rock climbing routes.

The Seneca Rocks are a popular destination for both climbers and hikers, offering breathtaking views and a challenging outdoor experience. Whether you're looking to conquer one of the park's many peaks or simply enjoy a leisurely walk in the woods, the Seneca Rocks are definitely worth a visit.

Blackwater Falls State Park

Blackwater Falls State Park is a great place to visit for its natural beauty and variety of activities. The falls for which the park is named is one of its main attractions. The falls are located on the Blackwater River, which gets its name from the tannins that give the water a dark color. They are 57 feet high and have several viewing areas where visitors can get a good look at the water cascading over the rocks. In addition to the falls, the park also offers hiking trails, camping, picnicking, and fishing. Essentially, there is something for every nature lover at Blackwater Falls State Park.

The Greenbrier

The Greenbrier is a popular tourist destination located in the Allegheny Mountains of West Virginia. The resort features a variety of amenities, including golf courses, tennis courts, spas, and shopping. Today, the resort draws visitors from all over the world who come to experience its natural beauty and unique history. While the Greenbrier has something to offer everyone, it is especially well-suited for those who enjoy outdoor activities and exploring new places. With its convenient location and wide range of activities, the Greenbrier is sure to please even the most discerning traveler.

Berkeley Springs State Park

Berkeley Springs State Park is a great place to visit for anyone who wants to relax and enjoy the natural beauty of West Virginia. The park offers a variety of activities and amenities, including a swimming pool, hot springs, hiking trails, and a campground. The hot springs are the main attraction at Berkeley Springs State Park, and they are open to the public year-round. Visitors can relax in the warm waters of the springs or enjoy one of the many massage therapies that are offered. The hiking trails wind through the scenic woods around the park, and they offer a great way to get some exercise while enjoying the fresh air. The campground provides a perfect place to set up base camp while exploring all that Berkeley Springs State Park has to offer.

